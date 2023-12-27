CHICAGO — Bally’s temporary casino in River North will start operating 24/7 beginning Wednesday.

The casino at Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave., was originally open 8 a.m.-4 a.m. daily, but it is extending those hours this week. The casino features nearly 800 slot machines, 56 gaming tables, two restaurants and a coffee shop.

Attendance at the casino has recently waned, the Sun-Times reported. With revenue and attendance flat, the casino announced it would open 24/7 — and it added two hourly shuttle buses to and from Chinatown.

The shuttles have been criticized by some officials, especially because Chinatown community leaders had expressed concern about the casino potentially fueling gambling addiction in the neighborhood before it opened.

Bally’s has generated about $2.2 million in local tax revenue for the city of Chicago during its first three months in business.

That’s far from the $12.8 million projection of gaming tax revenue for 2023 set by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot before she left office.

Overall, Bally’s ranks fourth in revenue among Illinois’ 15 casinos, according to data from the Illinois Gaming Board website.

An average of about 2,681 people visited the casino daily in October, the Sun-Times reported. In its first weeks, an average of 3,347 people visited, according to the Sun-Times.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: