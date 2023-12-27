RIVER NORTH — House of Blues will be a hosting a Shrek Rave on New Year’s Eve themed around the DreamWorks movies.

Shrek Raves have been touring across the North America and Europe and feature DJs and performances themed to the Shrek movies’ songs and encourage Shrek fans to dress up as characters from the movies.

The Chicago rave will be for people 21 and older and starts 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St.

The rave will feature music from the Shrek movies like “All Star” by Smash Mouth and “Holding Out For a Hero” by Jennifer Saunders, as well as non-Shrek music. House of Blues will also have drinks to buy.

“Shrek” came out in 2001 and was followed up by three more movies, multiple holiday specials and spin-offs for film and television. The films have maintained popularity for some people who grew up watching them and have been made into memes, which led to Shrek Rave being created in 2022.

More information about the Chicago New Year’s Eve Shrek Rave can be found on the House of Blues website. Tickets start at $27.50 and can be bought through Live Nation.

