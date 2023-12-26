NORTH CENTER – The biggest party night of the year is just around the corner, and whether you’re hosting or attending, you probably want to have a festive bottle of bubbly (or two) in your back pocket.

If you’ve seen “Wayne’s World,” you know that all champagne must come from a specific region in France. But what about your bruts, your cavas, your proseccos, your sparking rosés?

For help, Block Club Chicago turned to Carly Katz, co-owner of Bottles and Cans, shops that offer beer, wine and spirits in two locations: North Center, 4109 N. Lincoln Ave., and Sauganash, 6401 N. Central Ave.

As Katz pointed out (she’s the one who reminded us of the Rob Lowe “Wayne’s World” description, which she says is “spot on”), “I think the issue has always been that when you think of New Year’s, you go straight to this idea of champagne. Other bubbles exist, they are available, but it doesn’t seem as sexy and fancy. The idea of pouring that beautiful label into your crystal glass … all of a sudden we’re all 15 pounds lighter, and it’s a beautiful day.”

But champagne, which can be pricey once you head out of the André-type categories, isn’t your only option for festive New Year’s Eve bubbles.

“One of the first things we ask when someone comes in and says, ‘I’m looking for a champagne’: Are you looking for champagne, or bubbles? And that changes a lot of that conversation. And then we get to introduce them to the world of all these other really amazing bubbles right now.”

New Mexico winery Gruet offers delicious “American sparkling wine” available at a variety of retailers. Credit: Gwen Ihnat/Block Club Chicago

There are even more than you can imagine, said Katz: “There’s also kind of these outliers that don’t necessarily fit in this idea of cava coming from Spain, or prosecco coming from Italy, champagne coming from France. Anyone can make a bubble.”

Gruet, for example, is a New Mexico winery that offers both a festive brut and a rosé for under $20 in its category of “American sparkling wine,” which you can find at Bottles and Cans and also at Trader Joe’s and Binny’s.

“There’s a lot of great stuff out there,” Katz stressed. “There’s so much more now than there ever was. A lot of that is because people are drinking bubbles in an everyday component as opposed to just celebratory.”

Katz touted the Gouguenheim sparkling malbec, which she calls one of her shop’s “mainstays” and sells in her store for under $20. “The way this one in particular drinks, I don’t think there’d be anyone out there who would say this is a $14.99 bottle. It is richer, it does have much more of a mouthfeel to it.”

The Famiglia Pasqua Romeo & Juliet Prosecco Brut and Rosé also sell at Katz’s store for under $20. The name and label of the wine is based on the family-owned winery’s hometown of Verona, and the graffiti wall in front of the tourist Juliet’s House attraction. “We promote these a lot during like, like weddings and Valentine’s Day. These are proseccos, both dry, with like tiers of bubbles. This whole winery is really wonderful.”

This prosecco label by a Verona winery is inspired by the grafitti wall at “Juliet’s House.” Credit: Gwen Ihnat/Block Club Chicago

For a little higher end, Katz pointed to the Albariño from Carboniste, a California winery, which retails in the $30 range. “I fell in love almost immediately. I would pair this with food. It’s just really bright, it’s got a little bit of that snapped green twig to it. Which just feels fresh. It goes with everything and is more of that fizzy where it’s not these like giant big bubbles.”

This sparkling wine is also capped, not corked – “a strange bottle like a beer,” Katz described – which she touted as an advantage. “It’s like one in every like five [champagne] bottles I seem to not be able to open at all. I don’t know if it’s just the fact that I’m weaker or what. And I’ll drink bubbles all year round. It’s even more frustrating when no one’s home to help me and I can’t open a bottle. So these are easier.”

For even more of a splurge, Katz recommends what she calls her “desert island bottle” from Schramsberg, a California winery. “I like to joke that it’s a California winery with a German Austria name that makes great champagne. It’s kind of all up in the air. But if I had a desert island bottle, it would likely be this. I think if you put one of these next to a true champagne, people would almost never be able to pull it out because these guys, they’re doing that champagne method. They’re having that nice yeastiness and readiness that comes with like really high-end champagnes. They’re elegant, and they are a higher price point. But it’s not scary. The rosé sits at like $56.”

So when you got out shopping for your New Year’s Eve sparkling beverages, Katz stressed, “Don’t assume you have to spend 300 bucks.” There are a lot of more reasonably priced options out there, which helps make the lofty sparkling wine world more attainable – and a delicious way to ring in 2024.

“I do not like the world of like, we’re going to make this but no one’s ever going to get it because no one can afford it. That makes no sense. Why do it if you can’t share it?,” Katz said. “I want this whole world to be accessible for everybody.”

