CHICAGO — It could be a rainy week for Chicago — but New Year’s Eve should be clear.

Tuesday morning will see drizzle in some areas, and then the day will be mostly cloudy with wind gusts up to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It is expected to get as warm as 44 degrees.

Wednesday will be slightly chillier, with an expected high of 41 degrees, according to the weather agency. The day will be partly sunny, with rain possible overnight. There will be wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday has a 50 percent chance of rain, and the day will be mostly cloudy with wind gusts up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It could hit 42 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high of 41 degrees, while Saturday will see more sun and could top out at 40 degrees, according to the weather agency.

Sunday — New Year’s Eve — is expected to be a bit cooler, with a high of about 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be partly sunny, though the skies will get cloudier overnight and temperatures will fall to a low of 29 degrees.

Monday, which is New Year’s Day, is expected to be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 37 degrees.

