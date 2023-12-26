AVONDALE — A local nonprofit wants your reusable holiday shipping and packing materials.

EcoShip, which began in 2021 and operates out of an Avondale storage space, collects packaging materials and provides them to local business owners for free reuse. With many people shopping online for the holidays, the nonprofit’s leaders encourage folks to save their packaging and pay them forward instead of throwing them into the landfill.

“Amazon, for example, ships out 1.5 million packages a day — that number is just mind-blowing — and they don’t take packaging back. A lot of that packaging is single-use plastic you can’t even recycle in your typical blue bin,” said EcoShip founder and CEO Aleksandra Plewa. “Seeing that companies such as them, and Target and Walmart, don’t really care about what happens to that package afterwards… it lit a fire under us to give people another option.”

Every holiday season, over 125,000 tons of plastic packaging is thrown into landfills, including 277,000 miles of wrapping paper. Plewa and her team have been on a mission to bring down these numbers and are part of the “upcycling” sustainability movement.

Folks who have leftover holiday wrappings and shipping materials can donate to EcoShip at one of the 11 drop-off points in the Chicago area. People can also schedule an in-person drop-off for bulk items at the Avondale storage unit by making an appointment online after Jan. 8, Plewa said.

EcoShip accepts items that are clean and in reusable conditions. Some of the most important and common items accepted are gently used flattened boxes, bubble mailers, brown recycled padded mailers and packing peanuts, she said.

Items must be dropped off in paper bags or transferred directly into collection bins. A detailed list of items and how to donate them can be found online.

EcoShip works with independent businesses all over the state who take the donated items, including local businesses such as Steel Petal Press, Katherine Anne Confections and Rise and Shine Ceramics, Plewa said.

Artists and entrepreneurs have even driven from Wisconsin to pick up items from EcoShip, she said.

“We have fulfilled over 550 orders in the last few years, which doesn’t seem like a lot, but for us it is because we’re such a small nonprofit and we work out of a storage unit at the moment,” she said.

Last year, EcoShip collected over 29,000 cubic gallons of materials for reuse.

Aleksandra Plewa and her partner, Peter Proctor, at an EcoShip collection event. Credit: Provided

Plewa and her small team rely on volunteers to help sort donated items and work event drop-offs, she said. Businesses can also partner with the company and offer volunteer hours for employees and donation matching.

EcoShip also relies on private donations and donation matching from sponsors to keep the business going, but are in need of more donations. For the last two years, Plewa has been using her personal car to pick up items all over Illinois. But after it recently broke down, pick-ups have been more difficult, especially during the busy holiday season, she said.

EcoShip is raising money to buy a company car to keep up its work and expand into new areas, she said. The company has raised over $7,000 of its $24,000 goal to get a new car. Donations can be made online.

If the nonprofit receives more money and partnerships, Plewa hopes to get an office space to be able to expand accepted items and host workshops to teach best practices for packaging mail to live more sustainably amid the frequency of online shopping, she said.

“Providing individuals with another way to take responsibility for that packaging is one of our biggest goals,” she said. “We’re definitely one of the first of its kind when it comes to centralizing this process, so it’s been a journey.”

