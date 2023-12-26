CHICAGO — Looking for some things to do in the coming days that are a bit cheaper than the rest of the holidays?

There are multiple free days at Chicago’s museums coming up. Here’s a rundown:

2430 N. Cannon Drive

The nature museum in Lincoln Park has free admission every Thursday for Illinois residents, though donations are accepted. The museum has a butterfly haven, marsh animals, wilderness displays, art and a playspace.

740 E. 56th Place

The Black history museum offers free admission every Wednesday. The museum, which is in Washington Park, is the oldest independent African American history museum in the United States and has exhibits on Chicago’s history and the contributions of African Americans.

1300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The city’s astronomy museum offers free admission for Illinois residents 4-10 p.m. Wednesdays year-round. The planetarium is on the Museum Campus and has exhibits based on the solar system, the lunar mission and Chicago’s night sky.

1852 W. 19th St.

The Mexican art museum has free admission for everyone year-round. The museum, which is in Pilsen, has Mexican and Mexican American textile, painting, sculpture, photography and multimedia art.

111 E. Wacker Drive

The architecture center is offering free admission for everyone until Dec. 31. The center has exhibits focused on wooden buildings, architecture design and a model of the city of Chicago with a multimedia presentation on the Great Chicago Fire.

78 E. Washington St.

The cultural center has free admission for everyone year-round. The center has exhibits focused on humanity, architecture, Black girlhood and wars, and it also features a learning lab.

220 E. Chicago Ave.

The contemporary art museum in Streeterville offers free admission for Illinois residents year-round on Tuesdays and free admission every day for anyone younger than 18. The museum has art from local and international contemporary artists, including Maryam Taghavi, Faith Ringgold and Rebecca Morris.

111 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago’s largest art gallery offers free admission for all children younger than 14 and Chicago teenagers 14-18 years old. The world-renowned museum is celebrating being in the Loop for 130 years and has galleries featuring ancient Egyptian, Roman and Greek art, as well as works by Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet.

1601 N. Clark St.

The Chicago History Museum has free admission year-round for Illinois residents younger than 18. The museum, which is in Lincoln Park, has exhibits showcasing Chicago’s diverse communities and history and will be showing episodes of “Kukla, Fran and Ollie” through Dec. 31.

3015 W. Division St.

The national Puerto Rican museum has free admission for everyone year-round. It will be closed the week of Christmas, but it will reopen Jan. 2. The museum, which is in Humboldt Park, has exhibits on Bomba culture, resilience and the work of Rafael Tufiño.

4410 N. Clark St.

The Haitian American Museum offers free admission every day for children younger than 12 years old. The museum in Uptown has art from Haitian Americans artists, including Isabella Louis, Ameera Lys and Frantz Balthazar, and it has a children’s collection.

9603 Woods Drive in Skokie

The holocaust museum is offering free admission for everyone Dec. 29. The museum has educational exhibits on the Holocaust and has a “Make a Difference” exhibit targeted to children 8-12 years old about making positive change.

