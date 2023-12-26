BEVERLY — You can ditch your Christmas tree at a tree-burning event on New Year’s Eve at Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery.

The event at the meadery, 9030 S. Hermitage Ave., invites people to bring their Christmas trees — only real ones, no plastic — to burn in the fire pit at the meadery.

Wild Blossom hosted its first Christmas tree burning last year and used a crane to lower the trees into the fire pit.

This year’s New Year’s Eve celebration will feature fireworks at midnight, a taco buffet, games, a DJ and drinks — including Wild Blossom’s mead and wine.

Wild Blossom was the first winery in Chicago and the first meadery in Illinois. Mead is a fermented alcoholic beverage made from honey instead of grapes.

The New Year’s Eve celebration runs 8 p.m.-1 a.m., and tickets cost $60. More information about the event can be found on Wild Blossom’s Facebook event page and the ticket site.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: