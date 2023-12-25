BACK OF THE YARDS — Despite the chill and drizzling rain, dozens of neighbors came out to the Night Ministry’s Health Outreach Bus last week in Back of the Yards, seeking the nonprofit’s aid and a little bit of “holiday cheer.”

Workers and volunteers with the Health Outreach Bus passed out stockings and wrapped presents to those seeking help from the Night Ministry, in addition to the health care, support services and other essentials it typically offers.

Night Ministry, a nonprofit offering housing support, healthcare and other services to people experiencing homelessness and poverty, has run a mobile outreach program to bring basic medical care to people since the ’80s.

The Health Outreach Bus makes stops in neighborhoods like Back of the Yards, South Shore, Pilsen and more, six days a week. You can find the bus’ schedule here.

On Thursday, people came out to the bus’ weekly stop in Back of the Yards — on the northwest corner of South Halsted Street and West 54th Place — to get stockings filled with things like winter gear, hygiene products and snacks, or be seen by Summer Kee, a family and psychiatric nurse practitioner, for free healthcare.

Volunteers greeted neighbors as they came, passing out meals, hot chocolate and wrapped gifts for children.

Delores Pough (left) picks up a gift for her grandchildren as The Night Ministry handed out stockings of goods for those in need at 54th Place and Halsted Street in Back-of-the-Yards on Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Night Ministry handed out stockings of goods for those in need at 54th Place and Halsted Street in Back-of-the-Yards on Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Lonnie, one of the folks who came to the bus, said he’s been getting services from the Night Ministry for 10 years. He said he appreciated the goodies inside the holiday stocking, but added the group supports him year-round.

“They’ve been great to me and to a whole lot of people around the neighborhood,” he said. “The coat I have on — they gave it to me a couple of weeks ago, because all I had was a hoodie. And I had asked for a blanket, and they gave me a sleeping bag that opens to a king-sized comforter. [They’ve] been good to me for years and years.”

Neighbor Roger Thomas said he showed up to the bus for some “holiday cheer,” he told Block Club.

“It’s so nice, because a lot of us can’t afford to have a nice Christmas,” he said, with a cup of hot chocolate and his new stocking. “This shows us that we do have people who care.”

David Wywialowski, director of outreach and health ministry, said the Night Ministry Outreach Health Mission is all about connecting with as many people as possible, whether it’s the Outreach Bus program; their street medicine efforts, where they provide services directly to where unhoused Chicagoans may sleep or gather; or their work on the CTA, engaging with people experiencing homelessness as they use public transit.

“Going to the people and meeting them — human connection is one of our main core values,” Wywialowski said.

Roger Thomas picks up a stocking as The Night Ministry handed out stockings of goods for those in need at 54th Place and Halsted Street in Back-of-the-Yards on Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Night Ministry handed out stockings of goods for those in need at 54th Place and Halsted Street in Back-of-the-Yards on Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Wywialowski said the week leading up to Christmas, they provide all their regularly expected services with some added “festivity.”

“We put in a variety of things people can use, but in a decorative stocking,” he said. “It brings a smile to their faces.”

Fewer people tend to come to weekly bus stops during the winter, but Wywialowski said anywhere between 50-100 people typically show up.

From July 2022 to June 2023, the Health Outreach teams provided 2,350 free health assessments, treated 636 medical conditions that otherwise may have gone untreated and prevented 661 visits to the emergency room by treating people where they’re at, according to data from the Night Ministry.

