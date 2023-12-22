CHICAGO — Despite it being the holiday season, news has not slowed down.

Former Ald. Ed Burke, the city’s longest-serving alderman and one of its most powerful politicians for decades, was convicted of racketeering conspiracy Thursday afternoon.

And earlier this week, many gathered to mourn the death of Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, a 5-year-old boy who was living at the city’s largest migrant shelter.

See what Block Club reporters captured while covering the neighborhoods this week.

Ex-Ald. Ed Burke (14th) exits the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after he was convicted by a jury of racketeering and other charges on Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ex-Ald. Ed Burke (14th) exits the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after he was convicted by a jury of racketeering and other charges on Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Ed Burke Guilty Of Racketeering In Federal Corruption Trial

A candlelit vigil for 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero is held across the street from a migrant shelter in the 2300 block of South Halsted Street in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Martinez Rivero was staying at the shelter when he got sick and died. Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Block Club Chicago

A migrant shelter in the 2300 block of South Halsted Street in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2023. Martinez Rivero was staying at and died at the shelter. Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Block Club Chicago

A candlelit vigil for Five-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, is held across the street outside a migrant shelter in the 2300 block of South Halsted Street on Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2023. Martinez Rivero was staying at and died at the shelter. Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Block Club Chicago

Read more: At Vigil for 5-Year-Old Migrant Boy, Volunteers Warn Against More ‘Predictable’ Deaths

A staff member with Department of Family and Support Services talks with someone living in a tent under a viaduct at the intersection of Fulton Street and Clinton Street. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

A man pulls his sleeping pad to the side while the city power washes the viaduct he lives under. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

A worker from Streets and Sanitation power washes a viaduct on the 500 block of West Lake Street. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Read more: Downtown Encampment Cleanings ‘A Big Step Forward’ After Months Of Problems, Alderman Says

People mill about the city’s largest migrant shelter, 2241 S. Halsted St., on Dec. 18, 2023. A 5-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after becoming sick at the shelter. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

People mill about the city’s largest migrant shelter, 2241 S. Halsted St., on Dec. 18, 2023. A 5-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after becoming sick at the shelter. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Death Of 5-Year-Old Migrant Boy Under Investigation As City Reaches ‘Critical Point’ In Crisis

Chicago Department of Family and Support Services Brandie Knazze speaks at a press conference on Dec. 18 announcing the city’s latest re-entry center in North Lawndale. Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Read more: North Lawndale Reentry Center Opens To Help Neighbors Returning From Prison

The Chicago skyline is seen from Montrose Harbor before sunset on Dec. 20, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: