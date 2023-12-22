CHICAGO — Despite it being the holiday season, news has not slowed down.
Former Ald. Ed Burke, the city’s longest-serving alderman and one of its most powerful politicians for decades, was convicted of racketeering conspiracy Thursday afternoon.
And earlier this week, many gathered to mourn the death of Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, a 5-year-old boy who was living at the city’s largest migrant shelter.
See what Block Club reporters captured while covering the neighborhoods this week.
