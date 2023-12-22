BUCKTOWN — A cannabis dispensary is aiming to move into the former site of a condemned Bucktown nightclub, although residents are concerned about the impact of the business on traffic and the character of the neighborhood.

The dispensary chain Dr. Greenthumb’s plans to open its first Illinois location in the building formerly housing Green Dolphin Street, 2200 N. Ashland Ave. Representatives from TRP, the cannabis company that operates Dr. Greenthumb’s, presented their plans to a group of about 20 neighbors Wednesday evening at a community meeting hosted by Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd).

The Green Dolphin gained a reputation in the area as violence plagued the establishment throughout the 2000s and 2010s, culminating in an altercation that left two dead in 2015.

The club briefly reopened under a new name before being permanently shut down in 2017. The building has since been vacant, falling into decay and frequented by vandals and partiers throwing raves in the abandoned property. Extensive renovations must be made before the dispensary can open.

“For the city’s part, these dispensaries generate revenue. My biggest concern isn’t just the safety and security of the facility, but also buttoning it up and making it presentable because we’ve had problems with people breaking and entering into the property,” Waguespack said at the beginning of the meeting.

Dolphin Nightclub in 2013. Credit: Paul Biasco/DNAinfo Chicago

The Green Dolphin building seen on Dec. 20, 2023. Credit: Charles Thrush/Block Club Chicago

Anna Mendoza, a spokeswoman for TRP, presented the company’s plans for the site, highlighting the dispensary’s commitment to community.

“We strive to hire locally,” Mendoza said. “It always works in our favor to hire somebody from the community who knows the community to operate these dispensaries.”

Mendoza explained the extensive security measures the facility will implement as required by state law. Those measures include an electronic ID scanning system, a lack of product at the front of the store and a constant security presence patrolling the interior and exterior of the property.

Most of the neighbors at the meeting were from the Triangle Square apartments, a 74-unit condo building across the street from the property.

While TRP hasn’t yet conducted a traffic survey of the property, one of the major concerns raised by neighbors was the additional traffic a dispensary would bring, with congestion on Webster Avenue from 3-6 p.m. already an issue.

“Our principal concern is traffic safety,” said one resident. “We have had an increase in traffic since the bridge has opened, and our garage opens up onto Webster, and it is very difficult to get in and out of the garage at times. There have been several accidents, so additional traffic is of great concern to us.”

Neighbors also voiced their concerns about the changing character of the area, with nearby dispensaries including Ivy Hall, 1720 N. Damen Ave. Another dispensary opening would be a “bait and switch,” one neighbor said.

“When we came into the neighborhood, the defining characteristic of this neighborhood was the school presence. Now it’s a dispensary neighborhood,” he said.

Waguespack responded that his office was being as transparent as possible by holding a community meeting to address neighbors’ concerns and gauge their response to the dispensary’s plans for the building.

TRP officials plan to present their proposal to the Zoning Board of Appeals in February.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: