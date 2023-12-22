CHICAGO — Illinois drivers hoping to sport URANUS, LUVMILF and ZROFCKS vanity plates may be disappointed to know they’re on the state’s list of rejected plates this year.

Of the 54,768 requests for custom plates submitted to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office this year, 304 were rejected for being too inflammatory or hard to read.

Giannoulias himself delivered an exclusive — and dramatic — reading on WGN this week of some of the plates on his office’s naughty list.

Among the nixed plates: BONER, EATBUTT, FUHHQ, MEATY, TOOWOKE, POOPSY, MOYST and PPLSUCK.

"DEEZ NUTS." A WGN Morning News exclusive- Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias reads a selection of rejected vanity license plate requests. @Giannoulias @WGNRobin @DanPonceTV @PaulKonrad pic.twitter.com/1i4L3JPlb0 — WGN Morning News (@WGNMorningNews) December 20, 2023

There were a handful of requests for various spellings of DEZNUTZ, while one person attempted to take a jab at Gov. JB Pritzker with JBSUCKS.

Many of the rejected plates contained profanity, whether explicit or implied. IRISHAF, BLCKAF and DOPEAF were among the submissions attempting to use the “AF” suffix.

Other themes included repetitive letter patterns and sexual content.

“I appreciate the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their own customized

license plates, but they must meet the standards of good taste and decency,”

Giannoulias said in a news release. “We keep an eye out for anything tawdry, lewd or offensive, all of which are rejected and placed on our permanent rejection list.”

Illinoisans pay between $47-$94 for custom plates, which require an application that is reviewed by a team at the Secretary of State’s Office.

Applications for plates that create a “connotation that is offensive to good taste and decency” are rejected, according to the state. Typically, these are plates that use swear words, references to drugs, sex or violence, racial slurs or combinations that “could pose problems for law enforcement.”

The office maintains a list of rejected plates that has 7,674 entries. There are more than 811,000 personalized and vanity license plates in Illinois.

