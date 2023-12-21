CHICAGO — Good morning and good night: Today will be Chicago’s shortest day of the year.

With the sun clocking in at 7:14 a.m. and planning to clock out at 4:22 p.m., Chicagoans will have to savor every second of about nine hours of daylight Thursday.

That early sunset time is expected to keep moving later by the minute through the month, with the total amount of sweet daylight beginning to increase ever so slightly, according to SunriseSunset.

The winter solstice is slated for 9:27 p.m. Thursday, bringing the shortest day of the year and the start of the northern hemisphere’s astronomical winter, according to the National Weather Service. This occurs when earth’s northern hemisphere reaches its farthest tilt from the sun.

The earliest sunset time in Chicago was recorded earlier this month at 4:19 p.m. Dec. 7-12, according to SunriseSunset.

It will take until Feb. 1 for Chicago to see 10 hours of daylight again.

Dark days got you down? Check out our tips for battling seasonal depression here.

