NORTH LAWNDALE — The North Lawndale Employment Network and Instituto del Progreso Latino are the Chicago recipients of Bank of America’s 2023 Neighborhood Builder grants to provide jobs and economic stability to West and Southwest Siders.

The nonprofits were chosen for their work in advancing social equity and economic opportunities in underserved communities. Each will receive a $200,000 grant distributed over a two-year period, according to Bank of American spokesperson Julie Thorson.

“Both of these nonprofits provide pivotal resources to local communities, helping to solve social challenges and promote equitable economic advancement,” said Bank of America Chicago President Rita Cook in a statement.

The North Lawndale Employment Network, headquartered at 1111 S. Homan Ave., will use this year’s funding to expand its Empowered Now program, part of its Sweet Beginnings beekeeping initiative to help formerly incarcerated people find long-term employment, its leaders said. The nonprofit was previously awarded a Neighborhood Builder grant in 2015.

North Lawndale has historically struggled with unemployment. Eighteen percent of Lawndale residents were unemployed between 2017-2021, compared to a citywide average of 8.4 percent, according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. Roughly $124 million leaves Lawndale every year because there aren’t enough jobs for residents in the neighborhood and the commercial corridors are underdeveloped, according to a study by UIC’s Great Cities Institute.

Brenda Palms, founding CEO of the North Lawndale Employment Network, said in a statement that those who participate in its Sweet Beginnings program see an increase in their monthly income, net worth and credit score, as well as a lesser chance of returning to prison.

“This Neighborhood Builders award is a recognition of our work – as neighbors and as builders of community – that will help us remain a responsive leader in meeting the workforce and economic needs of the North Lawndale community while also investing in our organization’s greatest assets: our people,” Palms said in the statement.

The Little Village-based Instituto del Progreso Latino, which provides services including legal aid, job training and employment assistance to Latino immigrant communities, will use the grant funding to expand its migrant outreach program, Project AMOR (Asylum Migrant Outreach Response), its leaders said.

Instituto del Progreso Latino has done hundreds of legal screenings for migrants this year and is currently accepting volunteer attorneys and third-year law students to help migrants seeking asylum.

The organization has partnered with the city to create an Amazon wishlist where people can buy clothes, toiletries and other supplies to donate to migrants arriving in Chicago.

“Support through programs like Bank of America Neighborhood Builders allow us to continue to evolve our services to meet the needs of our neighbors,” Karina Ayala-Bermejo, Instituto del Progreso Latino’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “This unrestricted grant funding and leadership development will increase our capacity, helping us change the trajectory of so many lives for the better and strengthening our Latino community for generations to come.”

