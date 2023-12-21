WEST TOWN — A cocktail bar that plans to host live music and other events opens Thursday in West Town.

Lemon Chicago, 1600 W. Grand Ave., has taken over the long-vacant Grandbar spot at Grand and Ashland avenues.

It’s the latest project from industry veterans Zak McMahon, Jeremy Owen Barrett, Seth Blumenthal and Mason McIntire, who have transformed the bar into a “creative sanctuary” where they hope staff, performers and customers will experiment with cocktails and music.

Owners had hoped to open before Thanksgiving, but inspection delays set back the group’s timeline, a bar representative said. They’re launching just ahead of Christmas with a range of cocktails as well as beer, wine and non-alcoholic options.

The goal is to “make really good drinks, to keep it accessible,” Blumenthal told Block Club in October. “You know, have Budweiser on tap, have a beer-and-a-shot special, just to do things to make it accessible and approachable for anybody that walks in.”

Lemon Chicago, 1600 W. Grand Ave., in West Town Credit: Ryan Beshel/Provided

Small bites at Lemon Chicago, West Town’s newest cocktail bar Credit: Ryan Beshel/Provided

While Lemon’s primary focus is what goes on at the bar, it will also serve small bites like toasted ravioli and deviled eggs.

Live music will complement the casual, laidback vibes the owners are working to create, Blumenthal said. Lemon will be a “cocktail bar first, venue second” that could also host comedy, cabaret and other performances, he said.

Some shows will be ticketed, while others will require a cover charge at the door.

“Lemon is a neighborhood craft cocktail bar with a stage,” Blumenthal said. “It’s a place where everybody’s welcome. We intentionally wanted to build it in West Town, for the West Town community. We would be pleasantly surprised if we became a destination, but you know, the intent is to be a neighborhood place.”

Lemon will be open 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Wednesday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.

