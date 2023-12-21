PILSEN — More than 100 people gathered Wednesday outside a migrant shelter in Pilsen for a vigil in remembrance of the 5-year-old boy who died this week after getting sick at the shelter.

Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero died Sunday at Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was taken by paramedics from the shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St., city officials said.

The vigil’s crowd nearly spilled onto Halsted Street as many left roses and lit candles. It was held directly across the street from the Pilsen shelter where Jean Carlos had been living with his family for nearly a month.

“I can’t help but show up when a child dies this way,” said Jake, a health care worker at the vigil who declined to give his last name. “It’s an obligation.”

A candlelit vigil for 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero is held across the street from a migrant shelter in the 2300 block of South Halsted Street in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Martinez Rivero was staying at the shelter when he got sick and died. Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Block Club Chicago

Jean Carlos and his family arrived in Chicago on Nov. 30 and were placed at the Pilsen shelter the same day, according to the Mayor’s Office. On Sunday, staff at the shelter called 911 about a “medical emergency” and performed chest compressions on the boy until paramedics arrived, according to the city.

Jean Carlos was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

“This is exactly what we were afraid of,” said Nichole Soto, a volunteer with the Chicago Police Station Response Team, a mutual aid group helping migrants at the shelter. “This is what we’ve been afraid of for months.”

The boy’s cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. Four other children at the Pilsen shelter were hospitalized with fevers the day after Jean Carlos died, but the Mayor’s Office has said there is no evidence of an outbreak and it did not appear Jean Carlos died of an infectious disease.

While many came to the vigil to express their grief, they also voiced frustration with the city’s handling of the immigration crisis.

“If it wasn’t foreseeable, it was a result of decisions to rely on privatized and tried providers that have historically not been effective at solving problems,” said one attendee, a public interest attorney. “We’re here to express our sadness and grief, but we’re also letting the administration know we’re watching how this unfolds.”

More than 26,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago since August 2022, according to city data. On Wednesday, a private jet chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management dropped off more than 100 migrants at O’Hare Airport from El Paso, Texas.

Volunteers and advocates called for a harm-reduction approach by the Mayor’s Office, transparent medical protocols and medical advocacy education for staff in the shelters.

“This was a preventable death. This was also a predictable death,” Britt Hodgdon, a Chicago Police Station Response Team volunteer, told the crowd.

There is little oversight and partnership from city officials to bring medical volunteers to the shelters, despite weekly correspondence between the two parties, volunteers said.

“It’s become too bureaucratic,” Soto said. “It’s important to have guidelines, but after nearly a year of dealing with the crisis, it’s time to start listening to the medical doctors who understand the situation the most.”

Dibisay and Caroline, two mothers living in the Pilsen shelter, said Jean Carlos’ death has increased their concern for their children. The women said there is one supervisor at the shelter and few case workers to communicate their grievances about the conditions at the shelter.

“We’re tired of talking to the people about it,” Dibisay said in Spanish. “A lot of children are not receiving medical attention and proper food.”

Other migrants living in the Pilsen shelter told Borderless Magazine the building is cold and cramped and has unsanitary bathrooms. Others have reported outbreaks of chickenpox and respiratory illnesses in children.

“If you live in Chicago, you definitely see the migrant population almost growing by the day,” said Cyril DeLa Rosa, a Pilsen resident who lives near the shelter. “It just feels dismal as long as any inaction continues.”

