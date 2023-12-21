CHICAGO — With Christmas right around the corner, you can celebrate with holiday musicals, ugly sweater parties, firework shows and other festivities this weekend. There’s also a community storytelling event, a yoga class with bunnies and a Daft Punk tribute show.
Here’s a roundup of 26 things to do in Chicago this weekend:
Mrs. Claus! A Holiday Musical
10:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday
Apollo Theater, 2550 N. Lincoln Ave.
Watch as Mrs. Claus teams up with the elves to find Santa’s missing Christmas list in time for the holidays. This 24th annual classic from the Chicago Kids Company also features audience participation. Tickets are available starting at $18 online.
Festive Flight Feature
Noon Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday
Begyle Brewing, 1800 W. Cuyler Ave.
Sip on festive seasonal drinks to get into the holiday spirit, with a Festive Flight Feature for $11.
Christmas Ornament Decorating
3-7 p.m. Thursday and 5-9 p.m. Friday
2119 W. Division St.
Decorate ornaments this Christmas weekend with family, friends and neighbors during this workshop open to all ages and skill levels. Craft supplies, light snacks and drinks will be provided. Crafters can also bring their own photos or print-outs to personalize their creations. Tickets are $8 online.
Grown Folks Stories
6-9 p.m. Thursday
The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.
Hear community tales by nonprofessional, unrehearsed storytellers “from hilarious to absolutely real” at this ever-popular monthly storytelling event, with no theme or judging. This 21+ gathering takes places every third Thursday of the month. General admission tickets are $10 online.
Holiday Bizarre Market
7 p.m. Thursday through 11:45 p.m. Saturday
LiveWire Lounge Chicago, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Shop from more than two dozen local vendors at this third annual holiday market. There will also be holiday jams, themed drinks like boozy eggnog milkshakes, cookies and more.
Private Stock Party & Toy Drive
9 p.m. Thursday
RSVP to see location
Music studio and record label Private Stock is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this week with a party featuring classic arcade games, an Influencer 2K Tournament, guest DJs, chicken wings, cocktails and more. RSVP here. There will also be a toy drive leading up to the celebration, where people can drop off toys at any of Emporium Chicago’s locations.
Merry, Merry Chicago!
7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday
Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Ave.
Catch the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Ashley Brown — Broadway’s titular Mary Poppins — performing carols and holiday songs to usher in the season. This event is recommended for ages 5 and up. Tickets are available for $45 online.
Latin Dancing & Ugly Sweater Party
9:30 p.m. Friday
Takito Street Lincoln Park, 2423 N. Lincoln Ave.
Pull on your ugliest sweater and immerse yourself in Mexican culture at Takito Street’s weekly salsa and bachata night. Learn some Latin dance steps and sway the night away to beats by DJ Frankie J. This is a 21+ event and there is a $10 cover. Guests can also text 833-648-0906 to get in free before 9:30 p.m.
Family Holiday Bunny Yoga
9-10 a.m. Saturday
Cuddle Bunny – Club, Care & Community, 2901 N. Clark St.
Stretch, breathe and practice mindfulness amid the holidays at this family yoga class — alongside a bunch of bunnies. All skill levels are welcome. A limited number of tickets are available online for $22.
Ugly Sweater Crawl
11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday
Begins at Kitchen + Kocktails Chicago, 444 N. Wabash Ave.
Hundreds of Chicagoans don their ugly Christmas sweaters and crawl through South Loop bars for this annual crawl, which kicks off with a brunch at Kitchen + Kocktails and ends with an afterparty at HUE Chicago, 67 E. Cermak Rd. Tickets start at $20 online.
Animal Crossing Treasure Hunt
1-7 p.m. Saturday
The Insect Asylum, 2870 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Embark on a treasure hunt and collect insects that are the “real-life counterparts” to the bugs found in Animal Crossing. Plus, you can explore the Insect Asylum as you track down the fascinating critters. Tickets are $30 online and $35 at the door.
Ta’co Bout Ugly: Ugly Sweater Taco Day Party
2-7 p.m. Saturday
El Hefe Chicago, 15 W. Hubbard St.
Ugly sweaters, tacos, margaritas and live DJs are the stars of this festive holiday party. There is free entry before 4 p.m., and table reservations are $25 online. RSVP here.
Doggie Christmas Party
6 p.m. Saturday
Park and Field, 3509 W. Fullerton Ave.
Celebrate Christmas with your pups with dog giveaways, photos with Santa and drink specials. Tickets are $10 online and benefit One Tail at a Time.
Holiday Party At Coffee, Hip-Hop And Mental Health Cafe
6-10 p.m. Saturday
Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health Cafe, 1051 W. Belmont Ave.
Get in the Christmas spirit with friends and neighbors at Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health Cafe’s first annual holiday party. There will be music, specialty drinks, light bites and desserts. Attendees can also bring a unisex gift to participate in a gift exchange. Tickets are $50-85 online.
Comedy Show With Abi Sanchez
7:30-9 p.m. Saturday
The Comedy Bar, 162 E. Superior St., 3rd Floor
Laugh through the night at a 75-minute comedy show by Chicago-based comedian Abi Sanchez. Tickets ae $25 online.
Punks For Palestine: A Benefit Show
8 p.m. Saturday
Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave.
Rock out with local acts Cut Your Losses, The Flips, Ester and Gosh Diggity while fundraising for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund. Tickets are $15 online.
Corey Wilkes Quartet
8-9:30 p.m. Saturday
Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth Ct.
Acclaimed, Grammy-nominated musician Corey Wilkes is performing a soulful jazz concert ahead of Christmas. Tickets start at $25 online.
Mariah Carey-oke
9 p.m. Saturday
Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Sing your heart out at this 21+ night filled with karaoke and merriment. RSVP for free online.
Navy Pier Winter Fireworks
9 p.m. Saturday
Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.
Navy Pier’s penultimate (and free) winter fireworks show will light up the sky with a dazzling display of color ahead of Christmas this weekend.
One More Time: A Tribute To Daft Punk
9 p.m. Saturday
Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd.
Experience a Daft Punk tribute show featuring the band’s greatest hits, anthems, remixes and more. Tickets are $20-50 online.
PLUS: Six Picks From Our Partners At
John Mulaney
7 p.m. Friday
Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd.
See the hilarious John Mulaney on his latest stand-up tour at Rosemont Theatre.
Mariachi Herencia de México
Various times Friday-Saturday
Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave.
Celebrate the holidays with Mariachi Herencia de México as they perform Mexican and American Christmas favorites.
Dinner & Dolls w/ Khloe Coulée
7 p.m. Saturday
Yours Truly, Oyster Bar, 613 N. Wells St., Suite A
Join Yours Truly, Oyster Bar for a fabulous evening of drag performances and delectable holiday dining.
Twas the Night Before… By Cirque Du Soleil
Various times Friday through Sunday
The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.
Come be amazed by Cirque de Soleil this Christmas; the contemporary circus show’s stunning holiday act will be in Chicago till Dec. 28.
Joyryde
10 p.m. Saturday
Sound-Bar, 226 W. Ontario St.
It’s time for a Joyryde! Check the electronic music project this Saturday at Sound-Bar.
A Soulful Christmas Brunch Featuring Meagan McNeal
Noon Sunday
City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St.
Head to City Winery for a Soulful Christmas Brunch featuring Chicago artist Meagan McNeal.
