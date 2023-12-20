WEST RIDGE — A home in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood is paying homage to a Christmas movie classic with a massive lights display.

The house in the 2200 block of West Estes Avenue is decked out in honor of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the beloved 1989 movie set in the Chicago area. The movie includes a famous scene where Clark Griswold encounters struggles in his effort to put lights on his house, resulting in a truly over-the-top Christmas lights display that briefly browns out the neighborhood until backup power is added.

That scene is the inspiration for the Estes Avenue home’s display, including lining the home’s front facade in bright Christmas lights, home owner Kyle Hillman said.

Hillman’s house is known for its elaborate Halloween displays. When he decided to do it big this holiday season, Hillman thought to channel a Chicago-centric Christmas classic.

“I was thinking of something to do this year and I thought, ‘Why not just go all the way?'” said Hillman, a legislative director and consultant. “It’s just a great, Chicago-set holiday classic.”

A West Ridge home is decked out in homage to “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Credit: Courtesy Kyle Hillman

The film includes numerous “Easter Eggs” — or hidden references — to “Christmas Vacation.”

Those references include (but are not limited to) the house covered in lights, Clark Griswold hanging from the roof, the Christmas tree bursting through the ceiling and of course the fan-favorite character Cousin Eddie, bathrobe and all.

The home’s front window also shows clips from “Christmas Vacation” that are favorites of Hillman’s or have to do with the references in the lawn display.

The display includes clips from the movie with audio triggered by motion sensors on the sidewalk. Credit: Courtesy Kyle Hillman

You can even listen to the clips. A speaker installed in the front yard is activated by motion sensor when people walk by. There is also a display showing an FM frequency that drivers can tune into to listen to the audio of the scenes being projected.

The home is a delight to people old enough to have seen the 80’s classic, but it also has attracted younger fans dazzled by the bright and fanciful display, Hillman said.

“That’s why I wanted to show the clips, so people get the references,” he said. “Anyone over a certain age immediately gets it. … It’s definitely something the neighborhood loves.”

The display will be up until at least through New Year’s, Hillman said.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: