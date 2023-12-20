AUSTIN — A car wash and a McDonald’s are slated to replace two vacant buildings in Austin.

The McDonald’s is being planned for 6300 W. North Ave., the site of a former Walgreen’s, while Sudz Express Car Wash would be at 1933 N. Harlem Ave. the site of a former restaurant. Both properties have sat vacant for a decade, said Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th).

Representatives for Sudz Express Car Wash and McDonald’s presented plans for the separate projects at a community meeting Thursday held by Taliaferro’s office. Taliaferro said the projects would be welcome investments in what are currently derelict properties.

“In my eight years as alderman, this is the first time I’ve seen anyone who’s been interested in the site,” Taliaferro said about the McDonald’s site. “I’m happy that someone has been interested in the project.”

During the community meeting, some neighbors expressed concern about the McDonald’s project, including a potential increase in rat activity or yet another fast-food restaurant in place of a needed grocery store in a food desert.

“We have rats every five steps around that area. People are going to be throwing their trash out around there,” one woman said.

A company representative for McDonald’s did not provide more details at the meeting and did not immediately respond to questions about the McDonald’s number of jobs or timeline for construction.

Sudz Express Car Wash has other locations at 4607 W. Fullerton Ave. in Hermosa and 10100 S. Western Ave. in Beverly. Company spokeswoman Brenda Podrumedic said the car wash would employ 12 people.

