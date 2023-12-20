LOGAN SQUARE — An indoor market featuring more than a dozen local vendors and artists is bustling inside the Hairpin Arts Center in time for holiday shopping.

The winter bazaar organized by the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through the end of February on the second floor of the arts center, 2810 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The new market series aims to boost business for local vendors, many of whom are staples at the neighborhood farmers market, also organized by the chamber, said Nilda Esparza, executive producer of events at the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a new initiative to make a tradition and to have it kick off every holiday after the farmers market,” Esparza said. “We are hosting some of our favorite processors and food you see at the market but also other vendors we met in the summer.”

It’s a smaller version of the neighborhood’s popular farmers market, which closed after Halloween, since the chamber no longer hosts an indoor winter farmers market. It will take place every winter season, Esparza said.

People can find kitchen items, jams, food, clothing, candles, handwoven baskets and more — a plethora of items for gifts, Esparza said.

Participating businesses include Tamale Express, Lowest Hanging Fruit, Dahl’s Vintage, Fook Hing Hot Chili Oil and more.

“Many [vendors] live here and are community businesses that started during the pandemic, so we are giving them space to showcase to their goods,” Esparza said.

Tarot readings are also available, Esparza said. The center has an elevator and is accessible for people who use wheelchairs.

The bazaar kicked off during Black Friday weekend and features 12-15 vendors every week, Esparza said. About 45 vendors are signed up to rotate on a weekly basis.

