CHICAGO — If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your household, now could be the right time.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is waiving adoption fees for all animals this month as part of its “Home for the Howlidays” promotion, which aims to remove the initial financial barrier to adopting a pet and increase the number of animals finding new homes.

Adoption fees typically start at $200 for adult dogs and $350 for puppies. Fees to adopt cats typically start at $100 and go up to $200 for kittens.

Since the fee-waiver program began in December, 206 dogs, cats and small animals have been adopted, which is slightly lower than in previous years, according to Rachel Klousnitzer, the rescue’s senior director of marketing and communications.

“We are hoping by making the campaign a full month we will continue to see these numbers grow and surpass adoption numbers from the last few Decembers,” Klousnitzer said in an email.

The promotion is a part of a larger effort to address overcrowding at area shelters, including the Anti-Cruelty Society, the city’s largest shelter. Overpopulation at area shelters has reached “catastrophic levels” over the past year, according to the shelter.

Adoption fees at the Anti-Cruelty Society typically start at $200 for adult dogs and $350 for puppies. Credit: Provided

The Anti-Cruelty Society is also encouraging those who cannot adopt to foster a pet, which can help with space and resource constraints.

Animal shelters nationwide have grappled with overcrowding, which some attribute to the wave of people returning to in-person work after the pandemic. The shelter overpopulation issue impacts dogs over 40 pounds in particular who need larger living spaces, according to the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Klousnitzer said while Anti-Cruelty wants to increase adoptions this month, “gifting” pets isn’t necessarily encouraged, as the shelter wants to ensure that anyone adopting a pet is fully prepared to do so.

“It can be a family gift that everyone gets a say in, and we encourage the community to make it a family activity to come to the shelter,” she said.

The rescue’s “Home Trial” program, which allows potential adopters to take an animal home for a week before adopting to determine if it is a good fit, is part of the adoption push, as is its “Dog Day Out” program, which allows people to take a dog on an outing in the city for a day.

Neighbors can visit the Anti-Cruelty Society at 510 N. LaSalle Drive and meet potential pets. Appointments aren’t required, and same-day adoptions are available.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: