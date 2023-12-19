Credibility: Original Reporting

UPTOWN — A local social services group wants to move its homeless shelter from an Edgewater church into an Uptown building that once housed a single-room occupancy hotel and more recently was converted into trendy apartments.

Cornerstone Community Outreach is asking the city’s permission to establish a men’s shelter at 1140 W. Wilson Ave., where the group wants convert the building’s existing apartments into 40 units for men experiencing homelessness.

Cornerstone would move its current men’s shelter out of Edgewater’s Epworth Church into the Wilson Avenue facility. The Uptown-based Cornerstone has operated the shelter from the church at 5253 N. Kenmore Ave. since 2009, but the shelter is losing the space with the church set to be redeveloped.

The Wilson Avenue building is also next to the agency’s headquarters and its three other shelters.

Bringing its men’s shelter next to its Clifton Avenue campus would help Cornerstone consolidate resources, add capacity for adult men who are homeless and bring those clients out of a congregate setting into apartments, Executive Director Andrew Winter said.

“The proximity really has great benefits,” Winter said. “It’s a minor expansion of our existing campus. It creates greater efficiency.”

Cornerstone’s plan — which is aided by a the city’s shelter acquisition program — requires a special use permit to establish the shelter in the Wilson Avenue building, according to Ald. Angela Clay’s 46th Ward office. Cornerstone is also requesting $4.5 million in tax increment financing to help make the building more accessible.

The project would bring apartments for those facing homelessness to an Uptown neighborhood that has lost such housing in recent years. But it is also planned for a stretch of Wilson Avenue that has seen renewed economic activity, and at least one retail tenant of the building in question is uneasy with the plans.

A community meeting on the project is coming in January.

Epworth United Methodist Church in Edgewater has housed a homeless shelter in an adjacent building for decades. Credit: Courtesy Stephanie Barto

Cornerstone Community Outreach was founded in 1989 as a provider of housing and other services for those experiencing homelessness.

It owns two buildings on Clifton Avenue, where it runs three shelters plus social services offices. In 2009, the city asked Cornerstone to take over the men’s shelter at Epworth Church, which had been in operation for some years before that, Winter said.

The shelter operated out of a community center on the church campus. Epworth held its last church services in 2022 after its congregation sold the campus to a developer. A conversion into affordable housing is planned, and Cornerstone has been told it will lose its space in the building, although it can stay on the campus until a new shelter is established, Winter said.

The proposed location, a two-story building at 1140 W. Wilson Ave., is owned by prolific and controversial developer Cedar Street.

Cedar Street bought the building for $2 million in 2013 and converted it from a single-room occupancy building into micro-apartments, following a trend that has played out elsewhere in Uptown, according to property records and a real estate listing. The building was given the name “The Bachelor” and its current ground-floor tenants include Downstate Donuts, Uptown Church and 2 Bears Tavern.

The company then put the redeveloped building up for sale.

Cornerstone would buy the building with assistance from the city’s shelter acquisition program, a pandemic-recovery program that looks to add to the city’s housing options for those who are homeless. The agency was one of five housing providers selected to receive funding for shelter acquisition this year. Another program grant recipient this year is bringing a men’s shelter to Rogers Park.

The requested TIF money would help add an elevator to the building and convert some of the units into fully accessible apartments, Winter said.

If the shelter proposal is approved, a relocation plan will have to be implemented for the building’s existing renters, according to Clay’s office. Cedar Street did not respond to a request for comment.

The building works for Cornerstone’s purposes because it was recently renovated, has units already sized for a non-congregant shelter setting and is virtually next door to Cornerstone’s three other shelters, two for families and one for women.

It would also mark an expansion of Cornerstone’s men’s shelter capacities, as its existing Epworth Church shelter has 28 beds versus the 40 apartments on Wilson Avenue.

Currently, residents of the Epworth Church shelter have to walk a mile to Cornerstone’s Clifton Avenue campus to receive meals, case work and other services, Winter said. The units also provide more autonomy to residents, as they have kitchenettes and bathrooms for more independent living.

The new shelter would “provide the kind of dignified housing that we’ve known for a long time is beneficial, but there really hasn’t been capital funding for,” Winter said.

2 Bears Tavern, 1140 W. Wilson Ave. Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago

Cornerstone would also work to keep its current roster of retail tenants, saying the rental income would help fund its homelessness prevention services. But at least one of those tenants isn’t so sure the situation would work for them.

The LGBTQ-friendly 2 Bears Tavern opened in March at 1140 W. Wilson Ave., taking over the longtime home of Nick’s on Wilson. The bar comes from the owners of SoFo Tap, Meeting House and Crew, the pioneering gay sports bar in Uptown that closed in 2017.

2 Bears Tavern owners co-owner Mark Robertson said they took over the spot in part because of the 40 apartments above the business and other economic development on Wilson Avenue. Converting those apartments into shelter space takes away from that customer base, Robertson said.

“We certainly understand the need for supportive housing and shelters, but our question is about over-concentration of such facilities and services in one area that may in turn leave small businesses without a customer base to survive, particularly when a proposal removes market-rate housing,” Robertson said in an email.

The agency and the tavern are talking about ways to make the situation work for all parties, Winter and Robertson said. Cornerstone’s leaders feel the shelter and its retail neighbors can coexist and all can benefit the neighborhood.

“It’s important for Cornerstone to understand the perspective of economic impact, and it’s important for this project to have a positive economic impact,” Winter said. “Those are discussions we want to continue to have.”

If approved, the new shelter could be operational by mid-to-late 2024, Winter said.

Clay is garnering community feedback on the shelter proposal before she formally weighs in on whether to support the project and its required city approvals, her office said. The alderwoman is “excited,” about the possibility of adding low-income housing options in the ward, Chief of Staff Emily Isaacson said.

“We know that to address homelessness— in our ward and across the city— we need to invest in supportive transitional and permanent housing. Cornerstone is an important partner in the ward in this work,” Isaacson said in an email.

A community meeting will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Wilson Abbey, 935 W. Wilson Ave., with an option to stream via Zoom.

The ward office has also opened a community survey here. A FAQ page is available here.

