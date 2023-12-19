WEST LOOP — City officials cleaned out several homeless encampments Monday under viaducts in the West Loop following repeated complaints and a political clash between the alderman and mayor.

The encampments are near the Oglivie Transportation Center, Gibsons Italia Restaurant and Union Station. Ald. Bill Conway (34th) has pushed to remove the encampments, especially the durable orange tents, which he said have become a hot spot for crime and drugs.

Conway announced Friday the Mayor’s Office “finally authorized power washing under the River West viaduct,” which required residents to remove their belongings so crews could work.

A notice of the cleaning was seen under the viaduct Monday. Conway told Block Club it was posted seven days in advance of the cleaning, as required by the city.

“This expanded clean-up effort is a big step forward, but I recognize it does not solve this problem,” the alderman said in his newsletter, pledging to continue working with police and city agencies on the encampments.

Tents, personal items and garbage span across the sidewalk under a viaduct at the intersection of Fulton and Clinton Streets. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

A worker from Streets and Sanitation power washes a viaduct on the 500 block of West Lake Street. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Advocates for unhoused people have frequently criticized the city’s strategy of cleaning out and sweeping encampments, actions that effectively displace vulnerable neighbors and discard their belongings. City officials have defended it as a way to maintain cleanliness in public areas and keep walkways clear.

Members of the city’s streets and sanitation department spent hours removing tents with a bulldozer and throwing away piles of garbage and personal belongings that had piled up on the sidewalks. Under some of the viaducts, the accumulation of these things forced people to walk on the street to get past.

Residents packed and temporarily moved their items and tents around the corner as city officials threw away other tents and belongings.

Staff from the Department of Family and Support Services were also on site Monday telling residents to move their belongings and trying to convince people to accept rapid rehousing.

Chris, who asked to use only his first name, has lived under the Clinton Street viaduct for about 16 months. He said he isn’t interested in rapid rehousing and prefers to live under the viaduct.

“What good is it? I would have to live with bug-infested people [in the shelter]. Many of them don’t shower even though there is a shower. That’s really sad. … And then people steal from me,” Chris said.

Chris shares his tent with four other people and says everyone under the viaducts takes care of each other and “keeps to themselves.”

“We don’t steal from each other. We don’t hurt each other. We all get along and look out for each other,” Chris said.

A man pulls his sleeping pad to the side while the city power washes the viaduct he lives under. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Several unhoused people carry their belongings into an alley while the viaduct they live under is power washed. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Another resident from under the viaduct, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he wasn’t mad at the city, saying people were just “doing their jobs.”

They also said they were not interested in rapid rehousing because they couldn’t take all of their belongings with them. They watched, guarding their things, as crews started to power wash the viaduct.

“I’m just going to move my stuff right back,” they said.

Before the Mayor’s Office authorized the cleaning, Conway’s staff had been working with police, Streets and Sanitation and the Department of Family and Support Services to clean up and remove abandoned tents and propane tanks while offering people rehousing.

As of Monday, 12 people accepted rapid rehousing while 10 people declined, Conway said.

Asked about the items that were thrown away, Conway said he believed most of those items were left behind from people who accepted rapid rehousing.

“I think that’s the source … of a lot of the things that were abandoned under there. … I think people are taking [rapid rehousing] because temperatures are dropping, violent crime is rising and everybody wants it to be a safer environment. For everybody, including the folks that live down there,” Conway said.

The alderman said he hopes people who haven’t been rehoused will soon accept the offer as temperatures continue to drop.

City staff uses a box cutter to take down a tent under a viaduct in the 34th Ward. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Workers throw away a tent located under a viaduct in the 34th Ward. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Conway, who campaigned heavily on public safety, has been relentlessly trying to address safety concerns regarding homeless encampments under viaducts in the 34th Ward.

In the past few weeks, the viaducts have been the site of several shootings and robberies. Two weeks ago, police arrested a man with an estimated $60,000 worth of drugs and a gun in the 500 block of West Lake Street.

On Dec. 7, a man was found shot on the same block, according to the Sun-Times. Conway told the Sun-Times the shooting was a “drug deal gone bad,” but police did not confirm his statement.

In recent weeks, Conway sought the help of Mayor Brandon Johnson to clear out the encampments, but he said the Mayor’s Office would not intervene after the first-term alderman refused to support two key City Council initiatives.

Conway referred the matter to the city’s Office of Inspector General, calling the political horse-trading “abhorrent and unethical” in an emailed newsletter.

Johnson previously said Conway mischaracterized the situation.

Conway and fellow Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) later sent a letter to Johnson detailing concerns with viaducts in their wards. It included a petition from 1,500 neighbors from the West of the River Coalition calling for action from Johnson.

“I hope we can continue to do the power washing that occurs regularly throughout the city but hadn’t happened in this area for a very long time,” Conway said. “Beyond that, we are going to continue to work with [the family services department] to offer rapid rehousing or safe and immediate shelter … to everyone under the viaducts.”

