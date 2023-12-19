CHICAGO — The city’s “You Name A Snowplow” contest is plowing ahead for a second year.

Chicagoans will need to turn the puns up a notch after seven snowplows with the Department of Streets and Sanitation were renamed last holiday season.

The inaugural winners were “Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow,” “Da Plow,” “Salter Payton,” “Sears Plower,” “Sleet Home Chicago,” “Holy Plow!” and “Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel.”

Submissions are being accepted here until the city tops out at 20,000 entries or reaches Jan. 12, whichever comes first.

One entry per Chicagoan is allowed — and it must be under 50 characters.

Streets and Sanitation staff will pare down the submissions to 50 finalists before moving to a public vote that runs Jan. 22-Feb. 2.

The top six names will be then doled out to a lucky snowplow in each of Chicago’s six snow districts.

The snowplow naming contest was a initiative of former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration.

