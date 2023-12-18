GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A tech workforce and training center aiming to inspire the next generation of innovators will open on the South Side, bringing dozens of jobs and unprecedented opportunities to the community, its leaders announced Monday.

Leaders at Xchange Chicago — a nonprofit formed by the Comer Education Campus — will open the XChange tech training center at the former Food and Paper Supply Company building at 7247 S. South Chicago Ave. by late 2024. The center was initially slated to be built on vacant land at 7301 S. South Chicago Ave.

The $20 million project will offer jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities in the tech industry while bringing a first-of-its-kind center to Greater Grand Crossing.

Community partners — including CHAMPS Male Mentoring, Ring of Hope, Network for Young Adult Success and Community Neighborhood Initiatives — joined forces with the Comer Campus to create the tech hub. P33, a collaboration between business and tech leaders in the city, is also a partner in the Xchange.

The former Food and Paper Supply Company building at 7247 S. Chicago Ave. Credit: Google Maps

The 28,000-square-foot building will house commercial businesses, as well as a cafe and commercial kitchen operated by local entrepreneurs, said Greg Mooney, president and executive director of the Comer Science and Education Foundation.

Full-time apprenticeships at the hub will enable neighbors to “earn and learn on the job and grow into next-level opportunities,” Mooney said. Neighbors can participate in training programs ranging from cybersecurity to software engineering.

The hub will have about 100 employees in its first year and Mooney said he hopes that number will grow to 300 in five years. Local partners are actively recruiting from the community to fill the roles, he said.

Xchange Chicago will have an “economic impact of approximately $70 million” in the community, Mooney said.

“It’s important that communities like ours on the South Side of Chicago have access to high-quality, new economy jobs,” Mooney said. “Some people doubted if there would be interest… We’ve seen firsthand the strong interest, demand and outstanding talent that is right in the heart of the South Side.”

Xchange Chicago, a new $20 million tech workforce development center, will open in Greater Grand Crossing in late 2024. Credit: Xchange Chicago

The Comer Education Campus first announced plans in May to build Xchange Chicago on a vacant lot at 7301 S. South Chicago Ave.

They received a $5 million community development grant from the city in the spring to “supercharge the capital campaign.” The project was also a 2022 finalist for the Chicago Prize and received a $500,000 grant from We Rise Together, a program created by the Chicago Community Trust in 2020.

Earlier this year, the Food and Paper Supply Company contacted Xchange Chicago asking if they’d be interested in purchasing the property to build the tech center, Mooney said. The nonprofit had asked the company to host training programs at the building in the past, but the building wasn’t up for sale at the time.

Xchange Chicago was “the first group” the supply company reached out to when they wanted to make the transition and sell the building, Mooney said.

Repurposing the building will speed up the development process, Mooney said. The existing building sits next to “community assets,” like the Comer Education Campus and the Grand Crossing library, he said.

“As our search for another location on the South Side continues, we are thrilled to have found such a valuable partner to utilize the building and to contribute meaningfully to our community,” Danny Friedman, co-owner of Food and Paper Supply Company, said in a news release. “This is an outstanding next chapter for South Chicago Avenue and specifically for this property.”

Murals by artists from the Englewood Arts Collective along 71st Street were unveiled in Greater Grand Crossing on Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

It’ll cost about $20 million to complete the project at the new site, Mooney said. The nonprofit has the majority of its funding for the center but is still fundraising, he said.

Without the $5 million community development grant, the “project would have likely stalled out by now,” Mooney said.

“Greater together” has been a motto often used by Greater Grand Crossing neighbors, Mooney said. It’s also been a “steady mantra” for the community partners building the innovative tech hub, he said.

“I hope in the not-too-distant future, when people think about innovation in Chicago, they think of Greater Grand Crossing even before Fulton Market,” Mooney said. “When people think about where to go for talent in the city of Chicago, I hope they think about Grand Crossing and the neighborhoods surrounding the community.”

