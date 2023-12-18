CHICAGO — It looks like Chicago will probably have to keep dreaming of a white Christmas this year.

Zachary Yack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chicago, said that it’s “very, very unlikely” the city will see snow next Monday.

Temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas are expected to be around 50 degrees, which is warmer than usual for this time of year.

“The normal average high is right around 34 degrees, so we’ll be running roughly 15 degrees or so above normal,” Yack said.

Although Chicago won’t be getting snow this Christmas, there may still be wet weather. Yack said there is the chance of rain for Christmas Eve and Christmas and the days are expected to have cloudy skies.

The warm and wet weather is being caused by a high pressure system and warm jet streams, Yack said. The mild weather is expected to continue in the short-term so there isn’t expected to be snow just after Christmas, either.

According to the National Weather Service, Chicago has a White Christmas, defined as measurable snowfall of more than an inch, about 41 percent of the time. The last time was in 2017, when we saw two inches of snow.

This Christmas could rank in the list of Chicago’s top 10 warmest if temperatures are in the 50-degree range as forecast.

