LAKEVIEW — Evergreen Park in Lakeview reopened last week with a new playground after a month of construction.

Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th), along with his predecessor Tom Tunney, unveiled the playground Monday in the lot at 631 W. Belmont Ave., according Lawson’s newsletter.

The facelift comes years after the Evergreen Park Advisory Council formed in 2018 to address the need to improve the park, Lawson said.

Community members gathered at Evergreen Park on Monday, Dec. 11 to celebrate its reopening. Credit: Provided/44th Ward Office

The park has multiple climbing structures with a variety of slides. The Park District project was built by contractors from John Keno and Co., Lawson said.

“Community-led projects such as this one make me proud not only to be a Lakeview resident but to serve as this neighborhood’s alderman,” Lawson said.

Anyone looking to get involved with maintaining the park should reach out to the Evergreen Park Advisory Council by emailing evergreenparkpac@gmail.com.

