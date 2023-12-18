WASHINGTON PARK — More apartments are coming to the 51st Street corridor in Washington Park.

The four-story, $13 million development is slated for 234-37 E. 51st St., on the corner of 51st Street and Prairie Avenue. Plans call for 49 one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury units and retail space.

Black-owned KLY Development is heading the project, recently razing the building, which had been empty since upscale bar and grill Swagger closed in 2018.

KLY Development CEO Karry Young said the apartments will be on the larger side, with rents reflecting market rates. Ten percent of the units will be affordable. The company plans to reach out to the city for additional funding, Young said.

The building’s design fits in with the character of the neighborhood, Young said.

“I think that it’s going to fit in really well. It’s a really big building, and the community needs it. Everyone seems excited about it,” Young said.

A rendering of the mixed-use development coming to 51st Street and Prairie Ave. Credit: Provided.

Young, a Mississippi native, has helmed a number of projects in the Chicago area, from gut-rehabbed multi-family apartment buildings in Austin, single family homes in Bellwood to the redevelopment of senior housing in Bronzeville and Woodlawn.

Young and his team want to fill the 5,000-square-foot ground-floor retail space with a full-scale restaurant, he said.

The project has the support of Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) and Sandra Bivens, 51st Street Business Association executive director, who said she sees the development as a major win for the community. Dowell shared a brief video clip on Facebook of construction workers demolishing the old building.

The development is one of several projects in progress along the 51st Street corridor. That includes Policy Kings, which is bringing six short-term apartment rentals and another full-service restaurant, along with an elevated gym and a women’s sneaker store at the former Cain’s Barber College site.

Young said he’s encouraged by the changes coming to the area and believes his project will enhance the historic neighborhood.

The building is scheduled to be move-in ready in 2024.

