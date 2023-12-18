SOUTH LOOP — The Columbia College adjunct union has reached a tentative agreement with school administrators to end a 49-day strike.

The agreement comes after several days of negotiations that began Tuesday and lasted throughout week.

“I am pleased to announce that, after months of difficult negotiations, countless hours of intensive bargaining throughout the strike, and the assistance of a federal mediator, we reached a tentative agreement on Sunday that addresses many of our concerns on behalf of our students and adjunct faculty,” Union President Diana Vallera said in a statement.

Details of the deal are under wraps until after union members and college leaders vote on it this week, according to the union’s statement. If all goes according to plan, students and faculty can expect to return to campus Jan. 2 when classes resume.

“We are pleased to announce that the college and CFAC, the Columbia Faculty Union, reached a tentative agreement today,” administrators and union leaders announced in a statement on the school’s website. “It will be submitted for a ratification vote this week by the Union. Should the agreement be ratified, the J-Term and spring semesters would proceed as normal.”

The agreement brings an end to what was considered the longest adjunct faculty strike in Columbia’s history.

Part-time teachers walked off the job the day before Halloween when they couldn’t reach a consensus on issues like class size and curriculum cuts, calling for a halt to the administration’s plan to remove 300 adjunct-taught courses — a move striking faculty believed would put many of them out of work.

While the college’s $20 million budget shortfall worried union members, they were also concerned about the bonuses of Columbia College’s President and CEO Dr. Kwang-Wu Kim and other senior staff. Kim received a $300,000 bonus last year, according to tax documents filed on behalf of Columbia College in 2022.

The last six weeks have been rocky. Tensions between staff and management came to a head in early December when adjunct faculty accused school administrators of locking them out of teaching assignments while non-striking bargaining unit employees were allowed to work. The union, which represents over 600 members, went on to lodge eight complaints with the National Labor Relations Board.

An earlier offer addressing pay raises, title changes and medical benefits was taken off the table, with management citing the strike’s “financial repercussions.”

Negotiations stalled for days after, with union requests to meet at the bargaining table receiving no response from school leadership. Union members staged a rally on campus Dec. 8, receiving support from other labor unions, including SAG-AFTRA and SEIU Local 73.

Over 6,700 students are enrolled at the liberal arts college. Current tuition and fees are $31,026 a year.

Many of those students took classes led by adjunct faculty, with some telling Block Club the situation had left them with substitute instructors unfamiliar with the curriculum or canceled classes.

The college was one of several recently under fire for alleged unfair labor practices. There have been faculty protests at the University of Illinois Chicago, Eastern Illinois University, Rutgers University and the University of California, among others.

Vallera said it was “disappointing that the administration forced us to conduct the longest adjunct strike in history before they would bargain seriously.”

“This agreement makes important progress towards ensuring that Columbia puts students’ educational needs and faculty equity above profits, but there is still much work to do,” Vallera said.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: