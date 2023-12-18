PILSEN — A 5-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after becoming sick at the city’s largest temporary migrant shelter.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, Jean Carlos Martinez was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital from a city-run shelter near Halsted Street and Cermak Road, police said. The 5-year-old was “not feeling well,” authorities said.

Jean Carlos died at the hospital about 3:45 p.m., police said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the Sun-Times reported.

The Pilsen shelter, which opened in October, was housing about 2,300 people as of earlier this month, according to city documents. It’s been the subject of complaints about health concerns and inhumane conditions, migrants recently told Borderless Magazine.

The warehouse is just one of more than two dozen buildings across the city that have been converted to emergency shelters, as nearly 26,000 migrants have arrived to Chicago since August 2022.

In a statement Monday, Mayor Brandon Johnson called the boy’s death “tragic” and said city officials are providing support to Jean Carlos’ family.

“My heart and my prayers go out to the Martinez family,” the mayor said in his statement. “The city will continue to provide resources and support to them during this difficult time.”

