CHICAGO — The countdown is on, Chicago! As the end of 2023 nears, there are plenty of ways to celebrate and ring in the new year. From family-friendly day parties and matinees to midnight raves and fireworks shows, there is something for everyone.

Here’s a roundup of 38 ways to celebrate New Year’s in Chicago:

7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30; 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 31

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St.

Renowned singer-songwriter Rahsaan Patterson is hosting four shows at City Winery Chicago to cap off the year, performing music from his artistically adventurous, soulful discography, which blends genres like R&B, funk, jazz, gospel and electronica. Tickets are $55-75 and are available online.

9 p.m. Dec. 30

Latin Rhythms Academy of Dance & Performance, 210 N. Racine Ave.

Sway and dance to Latin rhythms by DJ Lu Roc at this pre-NYE social.

10:30 a.m.-noon Dec. 31

Lincoln Park Cultural Center, 2045 N. Lincoln Park West

Ring in the “noon year” at this family-friendly day party with balloons, music and crafts. Register for $5 here.

3 p.m. Dec. 31

Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave.

Catch a matinee showing of “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas,” adapted from the 1977 TV show of the same name. Tickets for this family-friendly show are $35 online.

Lincoln Park Zoo visitors at ZooLights on Nov. 28, 2020. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

4:30-9 p.m. Dec. 30

Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St.

Enjoy a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration filled with holiday lights, zoo attractions, hourly countdowns and more. Tickets are $10.

6 p.m. Dec. 31

Clark Street Ale House, 742 N. Clark St.

Crawl ’til the confetti falls at some of Chicago’s best bars, starting at Clark Street Ale House. Tickets are $20 online.

8 p.m. Dec. 31

Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery, 9030 S. Hermitage Ave.

Gather ’round the fire — and say goodbye to your old Christmas tree — at this annual celebration filled with flames, warmth and cheer. There will be beers, wines and mead at an open bar, a taco buffet, music and games. Tickets are $60 online.

Carmen Price and Flair DeBonair host a monthly drag brunch game show at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St. Credit: Provided: Tiffany Keane Schaefer

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 31

Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St.

Bottomless mimosas meet dragons, princesses and wizards at this monthly drag brunch competition, hosted by Carmen Price and Flair DeBonair. Tickets are $20-30 online.

1, 4, 7 and 10 p.m. Dec. 31

Briar Street Theater, 3133 N. Halsted St.

Catch four special Blue Man Group holiday performances on the final day of the year. There will be pre-show face painting and post-show celebrations with party hats, noisemakers and a rendition of the Scottish song “Auld Land Syne.” Tickets are available online.

Chicagoans can ring in 2024 with the Blue Man Group. Credit: Provided

3:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 31

ERIS Brewery and Cider House, 4240 W. Irving Park Road

Celebrate the new year and still get to bed on time at this family-friendly day party. There will be food, drinks, dancing, hands-on activities, a balloon drop and more. Tickets are $65 for adults and $25 for children four years and older. Buy them here.

7 p.m. Dec. 31

The Redhead Piano Bar, 16 W. Ontario St.

Raise your glass to 2024 at this three-act piano show with a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $50 online.

7 p.m. Dec. 31

Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St.

Dress up as your favorite character at this New Year’s Eve countdown party filled with unlimited pizza, an open bar, a photo booth, board games, karaoke, improv and “nerdy magic.” Tickets are $50-75 online.

Honky Tonk BBQ will have live music and festivities for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Credit: Provided

7 p.m. Dec. 31

Honky Tonk BBQ, 1213 W. 18th St.

Dance through the night with The Chicago Cellar Boys and commemorate the new year with a balloon drop, confetti and more.

8 p.m. Dec. 31

House of Blues Foundation Room, 329 N. Dearborn St.

Show off your dance moves at an iconic River North arts and culture venue. Enjoy upscale appetizers, a DJ and a champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are $95 online.

8 p.m. Dec. 31

Kit Kat Lounge, 3700 N. Halsted St.

Make your 2024 debut at this Broadway-themed celebration, featuring performances from iconic musicals such as “Chicago,” “Lion King” and “Wicked.” Throughout the evening, partygoers can enjoy drinks, food and chances to win tickets to upcoming Broadway in Chicago shows. Tickets start at $89 online.

8 p.m. Dec. 31

Osito’s Tap, 2553 S. Ridgeway Ave.

Don your most elegant mask and step into a night of mystique at this New Year’s Eve party, complete with complimentary shots, mini chimichangas, a DJ and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $20 online.

8 p.m. Dec. 31

Time Out Market, 916 W. Fulton Market

Spend New Year’s Eve celebrating at West Loop’s largest venue in the heart of the Fulton Market District, with three levels of eateries, bars, a rooftop, terrace and more. General admission tickets start at $139 online.

8 p.m. Dec. 31

The Bassment, 353 W. Hubbard St.

Spend the last night of the year partying at The Bassment. There will be live music, an open-bar package and a complimentary midnight toast. Tickets start at $150 online.

People record the firework show on their phones as hundreds gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

8 p.m. Dec. 31

IO Godfrey Rooftop Lounge, 127 W. Huron St.

Count down to the new year and celebrate with a midnight toast on the Godfrey Hotel rooftop. Guests can also enjoy food and cocktails in the 4th-floor lounge. Tickets start at $40 per person online.

8 p.m. Dec. 31

The Den Theatre – Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ring in the new year with a stand-up comedy performance by native New Yorker Des Bishop. Tickets start at $36.75 online and there is a two-drink minimum.

8 p.m. Dec. 31

United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.

Spend the last day of the year at a comedy show with Don DC Curry, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Earthquake, Bruce Bruce and Damon Williams. Tickets start at $59 online.

8 p.m. Dec. 31

Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd.

Immerse yourself in timeless Chicago House music at this golden New Year’s Eve bash. Tickets start at $15 online.

People inside the London House wait for the fireworks to start as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Dec. 31, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

8:30 p.m. Dec. 31

LondonHouse Chicago, 85 E. Wacker Drive

Dance into the new year on LondonHouse’s 21st-floor lounge and 22nd-floor rooftop. The party features live DJs, a premium bar, hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth and a complimentary champagne toast. Tickets start at $200 online.

8:30 p.m. Dec. 31

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

2024 is “premiering” at The Promontory with an open bar, midnight toast and balloon drop, live DJs and more. Tickets start at $45 online.

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Simone’s Bar, 960 W. 18th St.

This NYE party features two rooms of music, a raffle, photo booth, a midnight toast and balloon drops. Tickets are $10-15 online.

A previous edition of Navy Pier’s New Year’s Eve gala from 2017. Credit: Provided

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Navy Pier – Aon Grand Ballroom, 840 E. Grand Ave.

Celebrate in style at this annual New Year’s Eve party with multiple dance floors, themed party areas, live DJs, food, drinks and more. Guests will also have a front-row seat to Navy Pier’s iconic fireworks show. Tickets start at $119.99 online.

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Barrio, 65 W. Kinzie St.

Enjoy live music, an open bar, appetizers, desserts and more at this festive New Year’s Eve party. There will also be a midnight countdown and prosecco toast. Tickets start at $120 online.

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Homeslice, 938 W. Webster Ave.

There will be pizza, small bites, drinks, a midnight countdown, party favors and more at this New Year’s Eve celebration. Tickets start at $55 online.

People blow their noisemakers as hundreds gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Howl at the Moon, 26 W. Hubbard St.

Celebrate the new year with food, drinks, live entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $85 online.

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Old Town Pour House, 1419 N. Wells St.

This New Year’s Eve bash features music, hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth and a midnight champagne toast. Tickets are $55 online.

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Trump International Hotel & Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave.

End the year with a night of glitz and glamour at Rebar Royale’s NYE party, featuring casino games, views of Chicago’s fireworks display, live DJ entertainment and more. Tickets start at $100 online.

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Bandit, 841 W. Randolph St.

Spend the last night of 2023 reliving the magic of prom at Bandit’s New Year’s Eve party, featuring live entertainment, an open bar, food, a midnight countdown and more. Tickets start at $85 online.

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Offshore Rooftop, 1000 E. Grand Ave.

Dress up in your favorite cocktail attire for this rooftop New Year’s Eve bash, offering sweeping views of the Chicago skyline and a clear view of the Navy Pier fireworks show. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks, a live DJ, plus a midnight ball drop and champagne toast. Tickets start at $149 online.

Slo ‘Mo, Chicago’s legendary queer-run dance party, will host the debut event at the newly renovated Ramova Theatre. Credit: Jon Wes/Slo 'Mo

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Ramova Theatre, 3520 S. Halsted St.

Enter the new year with a 1920s-inspired celebration that pays homage to the Black, queer and femme icons of that time period. The evening features a live jazz band, dance performances and DJ sets. Partygoers are encouraged to dress in attire inspired by the ’20s and ’30s. General admission tickets are $75 online.

9 p.m. Dec. 31

House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.

Unleash your inner ogre and dance the night away at this Shrek Rave. Tickets start at $22.50 online.

9:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Hideout Chicago, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave.

Heart of Chicago Soul Club is hosting its renowned dance party to close out 2023 with live DJs, vintage vinyl and upbeat tunes. Tickets are $20 online.

Noon-9 p.m. Jan. 1

1457 N. Halsted St.

Welcome the new year by ice skating under the sky with breathtaking views of the city. The holiday-themed pop-up runs through Jan. 7 and features curling lanes and a hockey slap shot station. Sign up for a time slot and purchase tickets and skate rentals here.

