WICKER PARK — A Wicker Park frame shop known for its holiday toy and coat drives for West Side kids is once again seeking donations.

Tommy and Helendora Samuels are hosting a toy and coat giveaway Sunday as part of their annual holiday drive. Credit: Provided

Helendora Samuels and her husband, Sylvester “Tommy” Samuels, own Helendora Samuels Picture Framing, 1736 W. North Ave. For the past five years they’ve organized clothing and toy drives for Christmas and launched an Easter basket giveaway in 2021.

The couple is once again seeking donations for children in Austin and Oak Park this month.

Helendora Samuels said she’s especially in need this year of coats in all children’s sizes, boots for boys and girls and toys for kids younger than 13.

Lightly used items are acceptable, but new is preferred. She’s also accepting $25 cash gift cards for teenagers.

All items should be dropped off at the frame shop in Wicker Park before Dec. 23. The Samuels are also hosting a giveaway 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 607 Harvard Ave. in Oak Park.

Questions about the collection can be directed to Tommy Samuels at 312-770-0713.

