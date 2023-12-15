LINCOLN PARK — Chicagoans can celebrate the holidays with a new, fuzzy family members by going to PAWS Chicago’s holiday adopt-a-thon this weekend.

PAWS, the city’s largest no-kill shelter, is extending its hours for the event to 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Park facility, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave. People can stop by to meet cats, kittens, puppies and dogs available for adoption, according to a news release.

“There is no better time to adopt a loving addition to your family,” Susanna Wickham said in the news release. “Not only are you helping save a life, but you are helping address a recent surge in homeless pets that we are working side by side with Chicago Animal Care and Control, the city pound, to address.”

PAWS recently took in almost 80 cats and dogs from the island of Dominica when its only animal shelter closed.

Dozens of animals will be available for adoption at the event, and PAWS staff and volunteers can help people find the right pet, according to the rescue.

The shelter recommends making an appointment for the event, but walk-ins are also welcome. Available appointments and animals available for adoption can be found on the PAWS Chicago website.

