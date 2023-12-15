WASHINGTON PARK — Chicago is a comedy town, launching the careers of Tina Fey, Tim Meadows and Stephen Colbert, among others.

But Chicago is also a town where comedy is, well, segregated. The invisible line separating the North and South sides has dictated how and where people can enjoy a good laugh. While a few comedy clubs can still be found on the South Side, catching a sketch and improv show isn’t as easy — even less so when the cast is Black.

Enter My Best Friend Is Black a comedy variety show featuring fresh, local Black talent determined to bridge the divide. Now in its third year, the series blends sketch, improv and stand-up in such a way that it compels some fans to travel from Roseland to Bucktown to see the group perform. The show was recently nominated for the Reader’s Best of Chicago Award for Best Comedy Show of 2023.

The collective will perform Friday-Saturday at the Green Line Performing Arts Center, 329 E. Garfield Blvd. Both shows are sold out.

The troupe — Marcus Banks, Mike Atcherson, Chloe Mikala, Justin Walker, Rho Hudson, Arlieta Hall and Daryn Robinson — bring a wealth of experience on stage and behind the scenes, having written and performed in venues across the United States.

Banks said it took he and his fellow members about a week to come up with the perfect name for the team, a nod to those accustomed to being “the only Black person in the room.”

“One of our members, Justin Walker, was able to come up with something that really resonated,” he said. “We were like, ‘OK, that’s a good title for the first show or whatever,’ but then we’re like, ‘No, let’s just keep that as a group name.'”

The collective sees their show as a celebration of Blackness in all its acerbic, quirky splendor and range. Black people contain multitudes, from Def Comedy Jam and Key and Peele to the Astronomy Club. The run of show is as unpredictable as the content, with the group switching up the format at a moment’s notice. It’s that formula that keeps the audience coming back, Hall said.

“I really love that we are able to bring so many Black people out consistently,” Hall said. “We have returning audience members! It’s not like I’m Leslie Jones, and Marcus is not Kevin Hart. But it feels so amazing to see these people come back and be like, ‘Hey, Marcus! What’s up, friend?'”

The group had just wrapped up its inaugural year when Banks met Hall at an open mic. Hall, who studied under Antione McKay before cutting her teeth at Second City as a Bob Curry Fellow, was already building a following sharing her experience as a caregiver dealing with a father in the grip of Alzheimer’s. The two took to one another right away, and Hall joined the team soon after.

“I thought he was funny because he has his joke that talks about how white people treated him in school,” said Hall, who’s working on a documentary about her caregiving experience due in 2025.

“I was the one Black friend. I was nerdy, and I wasn’t good at sports, so I was kind of a letdown,” Banks said.

The troupe looks to other Black comedy collectives like 3Peat — featuring “The Blackening’s” Dewayne Perkins and Lisa Beasley, known for her spot-on impression of former Mayor Lori Lightfoot — and the Martin Luther Kings of Comedy for inspiration. They hope to build on that legacy.

“People can expect a lively, vibrant, hilarious experience. We strike to make it an experience, not just a show,” Banks said.

They can also expect to enjoy some libations, compliments of Bayab Gin and Visa Vodka, two Black-owned spirt companies. Hall, a bartender, said she hopes to help people expand their horizons beyond moscato.

It’s the perfect way to wrap up 2023, she said.

“I’m just excited to close this year out and let [the audience] know that there’s gonna be some laughs to take with them” into the new year, Hall said.

