RIVER NORTH — Javauneeka Jacobs, the sous chef at Frontera Grill, won her episode of “Chopped” last month with her Mexican riff on Julia Child’s cassoulet in the show’s special tournament celebrating Child’s legacy.

Jacobs’ boss, Rick Bayless, was so thrilled, he decided she should put it on the restaurant’s menu as a special for December.

Now there’s even more reason to celebrate: Jacobs has triumphed over her “Chopped” competitors to become the grand champion of the Child-themed contest. The “Julia Child’s Kitchen” theme of the season was a tie-in with MAX series “Julia.”

The prize includes a $25,000 dream trip to follow in Child’s footsteps in France.

At the start of the finale episode, which aired Tuesday, Jacobs said, “This is my time to shine. I’m more confident than ever before and I’m ready to win it all.” Her words turned out to be prophetic.

Now everyone knows the glorious truth. Out of the 16 chefs who competed on the Julia Child Legacy edition of Chopped, Javauneeka—Frontera’s sous chef—took home the TOP PRIZE last night! What a watch party we had! We couldn’t be prouder of you, J!! pic.twitter.com/LpNbQOpiIf — Rick Bayless (@Rick_Bayless) December 14, 2023

Jacobs bested the three other (male) competitors on the “Chopped” finale with her inspired black garlic pate escargot dish, a seared venison with port wine reduction and duxelles cream sauce for a take on Child’s beef wellington and then a hazelnut and fruit cloufoutis with an ice cream sphere caramel to win in the finals and be named grand champion.

Jacobs filmed her episodes of “Chopped” last year, but she wasn’t able to tell anyone about it until just before it aired because of a nondisclosure agreement.

Jacobs had originally been tapped by the producers to appear on a Mexican-themed episode because of her work at Frontera, 445 N. Clark St., but the taping conflicted with a work trip with Bayless to Baja California. When the offer came for a spot on one of the Child episodes, Jacobs, a longtime fan of Child’s “The French Chef” series and seminal volume “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” was delighted.

“When I’m at home, I try to cook like her,” Jacobs said. “At home, I don’t cook any Mexican food at all. I like to dip into another cuisine and try French food and techniques.”

So winning the Child challenge on “Chopped” was of special significance to Jacobs, especially since she said this will be her first trip to Paris.

“Seeing Julia on TV, she was a force of nature,” Jacobs said on the show. “I fell in love with her, and I fell in love with cooking. The biggest lesson I took from Julia is no matter what you do, work hard and keep going.”

Right before the final challenge, Jacobs even told the judges, “Julia Child was fearless … and so am I.”

Chef J’s Cassoulet Mexicano is scheduled to be on the Frontera Grill menu until the end of this month. Episodes of “Chopped” are available on the Food Network and on Hulu.

