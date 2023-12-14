LOGAN SQUARE — A day of music, poetry and local shopping is taking place this weekend to boost activity on a Logan Square block.

The inaugural Wrightwood Avenue Holiday Stroll event, co-organized by neighbor Christy Prahl, will offer activities 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at three local businesses along the strip between Monticello and Central Park avenues.

Necessary & Sufficient Coffee, Exfolia Botanical and Sugar Moon Bakery are participating. They have all opened up in recent years and added more vibrancy to the block, said Prahl, who has lived nearby since 2008.

“Until about five years ago, that strip didn’t really achieve its potential. Now that stretch is really thriving, and it’s the right time to bring people to the west side of Logan Square,” Prahl said. “It gives people a little bit of revelry.”

Necessary & Sufficient Coffee, 3624 W. Wrightwood Ave., will kick off the stroll with gift cards and eggnog lattes for sale 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Live music from Logan Square band Urban Spaceman, acoustic rock musician Jennifer Klonsky and singer/songwriter Hannah Judson will take place noon-2 p.m. in the courtyard.

One of the Necessary & Sufficient coffee employees serving coffee from the takeout window. Credit: Provided

Prahl will also host a poetry pop-up 1-3 p.m. at Exfolia Botanical, 3608 W. Wrightwood Ave. She will write instant poetry on a manual typewriter and have a book signing for her poetry collection, “We Are Reckless,” which is nominated for Best New Poetry Collection in the Reader’s Best of 2023 poll.

Exfolia Botanical will also have wine and flower specials.

Sugar Moon Bakery, 3612 W. Wrightwood Ave., will sell holiday cookies and host a micro makers’ fair noon-3 p.m. with holiday items for gifts, the organizer said.

The bakery, which opened in 2021 and often has long lines down the block, is staying open later for the stroll, Prahl said.

The event was an idea between Prahl and her friend, Judson, to increase foot traffic and support the hyperlocal fabric of her community, she said.

The poet, who has been active around her block for about 15 years, hopes it will be a fun activity for the neighborhood and said it could return next year if all goes well.

“The crux of the activities are from 1-3 p.m. and are to support local businesses and artists,” she said.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: