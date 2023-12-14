HYDE PARK — Neighbors can buy thoughtful holiday gifts from a South Side makers market this weekend, as its organizer hopes to draw more attendance and attention to the market’s vendors heading into 2024.

The Hyde Park Handmade Holiday Bazaar is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Avenue West. Admission is free.

The indoor market features a cocktail bar, lounge areas and tunes from DJ Sean Alvarez. About 20 returning and new vendors will sell their goods, including:

The monthly Hyde Park Handmade Bazaar has a proud “focus on local makers who make their presence known in their work,” organizer Vera Videnovich said.

The bazaar has served as an early showcase for businesses like Justice of the Pies, chef Maya-Camille Broussard’s “unorthodox” bakery with a mission to address food insecurity and other social issues. Broussard opened her own shop in Avalon Park this year.

Vendors must apply for a spot at the bazaar and go through a juried selection process every month. Videnovich told Block Club in 2019 that she regularly received four times more applications than she has space for.

The markets allow makers to build their brand and meet fellow artists, Videnovich said. Though the networking aspect remains strong, customer attendance and vendor applications have slowed since the market reopened from a pandemic hiatus in March, she said.

“I really do want people to stay and make things — I don’t want them to get lost in corporate jobs,” Videnovich said. “I want creatives to have an affordable space in a community, and a community really does come out of these markets.”

Neighbors with creative marketing, activity or any other ideas to grow the market in the new year can email the bazaar at hydeparkhandmade@gmail.com.

Vendor applications are available monthly through the bazaar’s Facebook page. A 6-foot-by-5 foot vendor space at the bazaar is $50, while documented nonprofits can receive a 50 percent discount on space. For more information, click here.

Hyde Park Handmade affiliate K~Fleye Designs is also among the local Black woman-owned businesses featured in the Hey Brown Girl collective’s holiday bazaar.

The Hey Brown Girl bazaar is noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Aplomb Creative Salon, 1010 W. 35th St. Suite 693 in Bridgeport. To RSVP for free, click here.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: