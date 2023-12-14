HYDE PARK — A pop-up laundromat celebrating the social potential within the mundane chore is closing in early 2024, but the owners plan to continue their programs at other laundromats as they look for a “more permanent” home.

Dirty Laundry opened in June at the former Launder Koin, 5230 S. Harper Ave. Launder Koin closed in February, leaving Hyde Park without a laundromat.

The pop-up is run by Sylvia and Augie Emuwa, the wife and husband who co-founded the plant-based Dinobi Detergent company. The couple aimed to address the community’s laundry needs while encouraging customers to engage with their surroundings, they said at the time.

That mission has been a success. But this version of Dirty Laundry was meant to be temporary, and its run on Harper Avenue will end Jan. 7, Augie Emuwa said this week.

The laundromat has provided laundry services while acting as a hub for connection and storytelling, Emuwa said. It was even listed as one of Sofar Sounds’ most beloved concert spaces in the world for 2023, after hosting one of the brand’s trademark secret shows.

“Sofar Sounds was hype, man,” Emuwa said. “They had local artists and performers come through, [the laundromat was] a great space for acoustic sound — we cleared out tables, people were sitting on blankets on the floor, and we even had some folks sitting on top of the … vintage, strong-steel machines.”

Those sturdy laundry machines will run for free Jan. 6-7 to celebrate the shop’s half-year run, Emuwa said. In the meantime, about 60 free washes are available as of Monday to anyone who needs them — no questions asked.

Customers in need can ask laundromat employees for a red ticket that’s worth a free cycle, and neighbors can walk in and ask to donate washes to the ticket bank. Supporters can also donate to the company’s 1K Wash program to fund free washes.

Dirty Laundry has given out 180 free loads to date, Emuwa said.

The laundromat will also host a Voices of Hyde Park event next week as “a fun way to archive this space,” Emuwa said. Neighbors can drop by noon-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to answer questions in front of a videographer exploring their experiences in the store, with laundry and around the neighborhood.

“We’re working on getting [longtime Launder Koin owner] Mrs. Kim’s son there — she’s in Korea right now,” Emuwa said. “Since we’ll transition, we’ll do it with heart and love and document this.”

Dirty Laundry is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday through the rest of its run.

Augustine (left) and Sylvia Emuwa of Dinobi Detergent present at the South Side Pitch competition in October 2019. The married couple’s cleaning supplies company won the $5,000 first prize to expand their line of products and improve their website. Credit: Provided

Dirty Laundry’s parent company, Dinobi Detergent, has grown steadily since it was founded in 2019 and won $5,000 through the South Side Pitch competition that same year.

Eco & The Flamingo, a zero-waste general store in Lincoln Square, began selling the brand’s detergent in 2021, while Dinobi started making hand soap in December 2022. Retailers in Illinois, New York and Colorado also sell Dinobi products.

Dinobi recently became a benefit corporation. The designation “allows us to be a for-profit company, but it also allows us … to be a social impact-driven organization,” Emuwa said.

“Our little old laundry detergent brand can do some things to bring awareness to this human element that exists as our dirty laundry ties us together,” Emuwa said. “It’s a beautiful piece of symbolism for us.”

As a benefit corporation, Dinobi is better suited to funnel profits toward bringing the Dirty Laundry concept to other local laundromats, Emuwa said. The company will do so while its owners look for a “more permanent” home on the South Side.

“The things we’ve tested out at our site, we want to bring this curriculum, if you will, to other laundromats,” said Emuwa, a former Chicago Public Schools administrator.

Emuwa declined to name the laundromats he’s in talks to partner with, but he said he’s exploring how his company could support free loads for neighbors, “senior sunrise days” with free drying cycles for elderly customers and community events like Sofar Sounds concerts elsewhere.

The couple behind Dinobi is also “looking for right real estate space” in communities from the South Loop to South Shore, where they plan to move their wash-and-fold and commercial cleaning operations. “We have a feeling we’ll close in on that really soon,” Emuwa said.

“Our goal is to have our own laundromat and … be our own landlords,” he said. “Now, as a small business, we’ll take baby steps toward that goal.”

