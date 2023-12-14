CHICAGO — The city will begin impounding “rogue buses” that do not follow established guidelines for dropping off migrants coming to Chicago.

The City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday to penalize bus operators who drop migrants off late at night or in locations other than the city’s designated landing area near Downtown.

In recent months, so-called “rogue buses” that arrive without prior notice have left city officials scrambling to accommodate asylum seekers.

Now, those buses “shall be subject to seizure and impoundment,” according to the ordinance passed Wednesday. They will also be fined $3,000 on top of storage and towing fees.

“We have put these protocols in place because after being bused thousands of miles, these rogue buses, these operators are dropping new arrivals off in Cicero, Rosemont, Schiller Park, in places other than the designated landing zone,” Johnson said at a post-council press conference Wednesday.

“This inhumane treatment further endangers the safety and security of asylum seekers and adds additional strain to city departments, volunteers and mutual aid partners that are tasked with easing what is already a harsh transition.”

The number of buses carrying new arrivals to Chicago exploded over the spring and summer, with 488 of 598 total buses arriving since May 12.

As of Wednesday morning, 354 asylum seekers were living in police stations, down from a high of more than 3,000 in mid-October, according to city data. More than 13,700 migrants are currently living across 26 city-run shelters.

