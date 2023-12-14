CITY HALL — The City Council on Thursday voted down an attempt to advance a non-binding referendum question that would ask voters if Chicago should remain a sanctuary city.

Alderpeople voted 31-16 against a parliamentary move to introduce the resolution at a special City Council meeting Thursday morning, swiftly killing the effort that has contributed to widespread City Hall turmoil in recent months.

On Monday, Alds. Ray Lopez (15th), Anthony Beale (9th) and David Moore (17th) called for Thursday’s meeting to consider a resolution that, if passed, would place on voting ballots the question of whether Chicago should “keep its designation as a Sanctuary City.”

Lopez said on Thursday he and Beale were working on a substitute ordinance with different language to win over more support in the Council, but ultimately no measure moved forward and no debate took place.

City Council voted down a measure on Thursday regarding a public referendum ballot question over Chicago’s sanctuary city status Credit: Provided

Thursday’s meeting was the latest in a series of attempts this fall by Beale and Lopez to pursue the ballot initiative concerning Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city or welcoming city.

The designation has become a popular target in recent months for people critical of spending public dollars on migrants. Since August 2022, almost 26,000 asylum seekers have been sent to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other border state politicians, overwhelming the city’s shelters and social services.

But sanctuary city status does not require Chicago to spend funds on migrants or other new arrivals. Instead, it bans city officials, including law enforcement, from cooperating with federal agents when they arrest a person who is undocumented, according to WTTW News.

Attempts last month to advance the ballot question also did not move forward, but did indirectly result in the ouster of Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) as Mayor Brandon Johnson’s floor leader.

During a Nov. 2 meeting to debate the resolution, Ramirez-Rosa was accused of physically blocking West Side Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) from entering Council chambers to prevent a quorum of alderpeople from attending.

Ramirez-Rosa had also been accused by several alderpeople of using his position as chair of the council’s zoning committee to threaten future developments in their ward if they attended the meeting, allegations he strongly refuted.

In the aftermath, Ramirez-Rosa resigned as floor leader and zoning chair, but still faced a Council effort to censure him that ultimately failed by one vote — with Johnson casting a tiebreaker in his favor.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) decries the City Council voting to not consider a resolution regarding submission of public question by referendum on whether Chicago should continue to be a sanctuary city on Dec. 14, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

At the end of Thursday’s brief meeting, Beale blasted Johnson and the 31 alderpeople who blocked the effort to debate the resolution, saying Chicagoans deserve a chance to voice their opinion about sanctuary city status.

“All this question is asking is to let the people have a say in what’s going on,” he said. “What are you scared of? The truth? Are we afraid that the people are going to tell us that we are spending money frivolously in this body? Are we afraid that the people are going to tell us that we are heading in the right direction?”

The City Council has until Jan. 2 to adopt an additional citywide referendum question to the March primary ballot, Board of Elections spokesperson Max Bever told Block Club last week.

But Lopez told reporters Thursday he does not plan to push for another vote on the measure this year.

“People have finally had their vote cast in this chamber on whether or not they support giving people a voice,” he said. “Ultimately, that is what we wanted to have, on record, how people have chosen, whether to vote for or against giving the voters of Chicago a say on the sanctuary city.”

Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th), a close ally of Johnson who has been outspoken in her support of Chicago’s sanctuary city status, declared victory on Thursday.

“It’s absolutely clear that there are alderpeople in City Council that believe that we deserve to remain a welcoming city, that we are a city that is built by migrants and immigrants from all over the world,” she said. “What the vote showed is that this City Council believes in being a welcoming city.”

