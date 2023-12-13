EDGEWATER — Historically underserved entrepreneurs on the Far North Side can now apply for grants to support their small businesses during a time when many local shops are fighting to stay afloat.

Sen. Mike Simmons secured $2.5 million to provide one-time, $10,000 grants to small businesses facing financial hardships, he announced at a press conference Tuesday at Ethiopian Diamond, 6120 N. Broadway, in Edgewater.

The senator partnered with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to create the grant.

Businesses with 25 or fewer employees located in the senator’s district — which encompasses Edgewater, Rogers Park, Andersonville, Ravenswood, Lincoln Square and parts of other Far North Side neighborhoods — are eligible for the grants. Check this map to see if your business is within the district.

Small business owners must apply online by 5 p.m. Feb. 2. The grant recipients will be announced in April, and the funding will be dispersed in May and June.

“My staff and I have seen a clear trend of small businesses closing unnecessarily or prematurely in business corridors across the 7th District,” Simmons said. “This initiative is in response to that, and it will provide a much-needed boost to entrepreneurs and mom-and-pop small businesses who are struggling.”

More than 15 small business owners pose with Sen. Mike Simmons after he announced the 7th District Small Business Restoration Grants Dec. 12. Credit: Provided/Sen. Mike Simmons' Office

The 7th District Small Business Restoration Grants come as many independent shop owners are struggling to compete with larger corporations who can offer lower prices and faster shipping to customers accustomed to shopping online.

Some small businesses have faced hardships, like flooding and other maintenance issues, that have been particularly challenging to recover from since their revenue is significantly impacted by pandemic shutdowns, employee shortages, inflation and supply chain issues.

“We had six months of closure and lost equipment and product that wasn’t recovered,” said Deirdre Austin, co-owner of Edgewater’s DMApothecary, which has had to shut down repeatedly because of flooding.

“On the brink of closure, I’m so grateful to have this program available that Sen. Mike Simmons and his team have worked feverishly for and I’m so grateful for their unwavering support,” Austin said. “Getting a call about this from him is what stopped me from walking away from my dream.”

Deirdre Austin, co-owner of Edgewater’s DMApothecary, speaks at a press conference Dec. 12 at Ethopian Diamond, 6120 N. Broadway Ave., in Edgewater. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

The grants are intended for small businesses owned by women, LGBTQ+ and people of color, or those who have missed out on previous grant opportunities and are facing financial hardships that could force them to close, Simmons said.

“We’re going to put extra effort into making sure the people who get these grants are from historically underserved communities, but it’s not limited to those communities,” Simmons said.

“In this district, we have a number of small businesses owned by folks who wouldn’t necessarily identify as historically underserved but are still feeling the effects of gentrification, hyperinflation, displacement, rent increases and unresponsive landlords,” Simmons said. “So, we want to make sure this includes the whole spectrum of the community.”

In addition to the state commerce department, chambers of commerce representing Andersonville, Edgewater, Rogers Park, Uptown, Lincoln Square and Ravenswood will help facilitate the grant process.

To make sure the money reaches the entrepreneurs who need them most, the chambers of commerce are offering applications in multiple languages, knocking on doors to let people know about the opportunity and providing assistance to people who might otherwise struggle to fill out the online form, officials said.

“This isn’t what we usually see in terms of partnerships between our elected officials and state government,” Simmons said. “It takes innovation to tackle the issues our communities are dealing with. … We can’t just say folks didn’t apply for grants, that’s not good enough. We have to make sure that they’re accessible.”

For more information about the grants, eligibility requirements and application process, click here.

