SOUTH SHORE — Despite sending thousands of postcards asking South Shore residents to participate in a study of internet inequities across Chicago, local researchers haven’t received any responses — and they’re worried a mail mishap may be to blame.

The Internet Equity Initiative at the University of Chicago has for several years worked to gather data on internet access and performance across the city, which in turn can be used to push for needed improvements.

The initiative “makes sure research doesn’t sit on a dusty shelf, and that it actually has impact in the world,” Director Alexis Schrubbe said. “We are solving real world problems and not hypothetical ones.”

The researchers’ latest study uses small devices to measure aspects of internet performance — like speed, latency and packet loss — in Logan Square and South Shore. They’ve mailed thousands of residents in each neighborhood, offering $50 for participants to install the measuring devices for three months.

Prior research suggested “people in South Shore were paying the same amount for speeds that their northerly neighbors were paying, but not getting that [same] quality of service,” Schrubbe said.

That issue “is the one we were hoping to dig into more” with the latest study, she said.

Credit: Pexels

Researchers sent out 10,000 postcards recruiting neighbors to the study and received about 60 responses — all from Logan Square, Schrubbe said Monday. News of the lack of responses from South Shore was first reported by CBS .

At first, the researchers were content to wait, as the “contentious” relationship between UChicago and the South Side community it inhabits could reasonably give South Shore residents pause about participating, Schrubbe said.

“We knew this going into [the study], so that’s why we tried to do this multifaceted approach, where we’re doing awareness-raising … and we’re paying people” to host a device, she said. “We’re not just saying, ‘Volunteer for this.'”

But as weeks passed without responses, researchers began to suspect the Postal Service had failed to deliver to South Shore addresses or lost the shipment entirely, Schrubbe said. They filed a complaint with the postal service Dec. 1.

A customer service employee in Rogers Park replied Dec. 6 with broad guidance on using mass mailing services, according to emails reviewed by Block Club. Though their response didn’t offer updates about any specific shipment, officials marked the complaint resolved that same day, the emails show.

“Our printing vendor gave us receipts [that the postcards were all mailed], so we filed a complaint with the post office,” Schrubbe said. “Instead of responding to the complaint, they just sent us an info sheet on bulk mail and how to use bulk mail.”

The lack of responses risks South Shore’s ability to access $1 billion in federal funding that will improve the state’s internet infrastructure — an unprecedented opportunity that should not go to waste, Schrubbe said.

A challenge process opens next month, allowing the state to ask for changes to a federal map showing areas “unserved and underserved” by broadband internet service, Schrubbe said. Map updates would help ensure federal funds “go where they are needed,” according to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s extension program.

UChicago researchers need to have internet measurements ready for the challenge process by next month, Schrubbe said. They intended to use data from the ongoing study to bolster South Shore’s case for receiving federal funds.

“We sent postcards 10 weeks ago, hoping to have a really long runway to get these [devices] in people’s houses and be able to advocate for folks to have real change,” she said. “Now, it looks like we might miss the opportunity.”

A spokesperson with the postal service did not respond to Block Club’s request for comment.

Attendees gather for a Internet Equity Initiative meeting in February. Credit: Provided

Mail delivery struggles have plagued South Shore and nearby communities for years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. South Shore, Chatham, Auburn Gresham and the Far South Side are home to four out of the top five ZIP codes with the most issues reported over the past two years, the Hyde Park Herald reported in June.

Severe delivery problems at four South Side post offices led nearly 11,000 people to file complaints over a four-month span in 2020, with mail and packages sitting at the station for days or even weeks, according to the postal service’s watchdog.

South Shore’s post office temporarily closed without warning in February 2021 as the postal service blamed staff shortages, according to ABC7. Mail service at the post office in neighboring Woodlawn is among the worst in Chicago for delays and other issues, according to the Herald.

How To Help South Shore Access Federal Funds

Time is running out before the state’s challenge process begins, but South Shore and Logan Square residents can still apply to participate in the Internet Equity Initiative’s study.

Eligible participants will receive a speed-testing device to plug into a wifi router, which keeps users anonymous and does not track their activity, researchers said. They’ll also get a $50 gift card for completing the study.

The device “only looks outward to the quality of internet their home is getting, never inwards at what someone is doing on the internet,” project manager Nzinga Barberousse said. “I often say it’s like a home’s water gauge, which can see how much water you are using, but doesn’t know if it’s going to the kitchen or bathroom or a pool.”

To apply to participate in the study, click here. For more information, click here. For frequently asked questions about the study, click here.

Residents who want to contribute data to the challenge process but don’t want to participate in the paid study or use the testing devices can submit data through a UChicago speed test website.

Participants must take three speed tests on three separate days and submit the results of each. For full instructions on how to properly test and submit results, click here.

Researchers also want to connect with South Shore faith leaders, community organizations and other neighborhood leaders who can recruit participants, Schrubbe said. You can contact the program at broadband-equity@lists.uchicago.edu.

“We’re here in an act of desperation to get any introduction to people who might be interested in this,” she said.

The study will continue beyond the challenge process deadline in January, as the research is part of a multi-year process that goes beyond securing the federal funds, Schrubbe said.

“The implications of what we’re measuring go far beyond a piece of paper that we’re going to write and share with networking and computer science research communities,” Schrubbe said. “We are hoping to use the measurements that we get to replicate this again, extend out the area [in future research], and compare the South and West sides with the North Side of Chicago.”

