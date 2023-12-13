ROGERS PARK — The city’s northernmost brewery is closing its doors this week, but its owner has not ruled out a return in a larger setting.

Howard Street Brewing Company’s last day in business will be Saturday, ending its one-and-a-half-year run on Howard Street. Owner Chuck Patella said the small space and shifts in the craft beer industry caused the closure.

The microbrewery opened in May 2022 at 1617 W. Howard St., next door to the Factory Theater and just down the street from the Howard station. Patella chose to open in the historical building on Howard Street to serve as a nightlife spot and bring economic activity to the struggling corridor.

Howard Street Brewing operates a one-barrel brewing system, which isn’t much bigger than a typical home brewer’s setup. The taproom seats 37 patrons.

The tight space and business regulations made it hard for Howard Street Brewing to meet consumer demand while adapting to shifts in the craft beer industry, Patella said.

Howard Street Brewing didn’t have space to produce nitro beers or hard seltzers, two popular products. There also wasn’t space for a kitchen, and its license prevents it from offering cocktails or wine, Patella said.

A move to a bigger location with room for additional brewing opportunities and a kitchen could still be in the cards, he said.

“We are currently looking at options for a brewery and BBQ casual dining restaurant with a full bar within Rogers Park,” Patella said in an email. “There is a long road ahead for that concept, but we’ve loved brewing beer for the Rogers Park community and we want to continue to do so.”

Chuck Patella and Melissa Lardner pose for a photo with a glass of Winter Tan – Ginger Wit at the recently opened Howard Street Brewing Company, 1617 W. Howard St., in Rogers Park on June 9, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The closure is another loss for Howard Street, which has struggled to retain businesses and has seen violence in recent years.

Sol Cafe, which briefly expanded its hours to offer food service for the neighboring Howard Street Brewing, closed in July after 10 years. Its owner cited floods in the building and nearby shootings as reasons for the closure.

It took Patella about four years to open Howard Street Brewing.

The husband of Factory Theater co-artistic director Shannon O’Neill, Patella would bring his home brews to cast parties and other events at the theater.

When Patella was ready to take his brewery operation out of his home, he chose Howard Street, saying it would help neighboring businesses and the corridor as a whole. He presented his plans for the brewery at a community meeting in 2019.

“It made sense to open here,” Patella said shortly after opening. “I get to serve beer and fill a need.”

Howard Street Brewing is at least the fourth craft brewer to close in Chicago recently.

Metropolitan Brewery in Avondale will close Sunday after 15 years in business. Lo Rez Brewing closed in Pilsen this summer after seven years, and Rock Bottom Brewery left River North in January after more than 20 years in business. Empirical Brewery closed its Ravenswood facility late last year after being evicted over unpaid rent.

Howard Street Brewing’s hours for its final week are 5-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday.

