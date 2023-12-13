THE LOOP — Google unveiled plans Wednesday for its new offices at the Thompson Center, including a new glass facade that changes the look of the often-disparaged Loop centerpiece.

The tech giant worked with architecture firm JAHN, which designed the Thompson Center, on the redesign. Google plans to maintain the center’s iconic 17-story atrium but will replace the facade with a new glass exterior.

Karen Sauder, Google’s Chicago site lead, said the center will be more energy efficient with new windows and heating and cooling systems. The company also aims to have the building run entirely on electric energy, she said in a statement.

Critics have longed complained about the look of the exterior of the postmodern building. And the soaring interior has been plagued with heating and air conditioning issues for decades. But the threat of demolition rallied supporters for years to preserve a building that’s drawn strong opinions ever since famed architect Helmut Jahn unveiled it in 1985.

Google’s redesigned facade and plaza for the Thompson Center. Credit: Google

There will be other changes made to the Thompson Center. The first floor will be redesigned to have more opportunity for retail and restaurants, and there will be three covered terraces added on the southeast side of the building.

The Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., was long the home to state government offices, including a basement-level secretary of state office.

Its name was changed from the State of Illinois Building to the James R. Thompson Center in 1993 to honor Illinois’ longest serving governor. But multiple successors of the man known as “Big Jim” attempted to sell the building to fill the state’s budget hole.

In July 2022, Google announced it would buy the center for $105 million and received city approval for redevelopment this October.

Google plans to begin work in early 2024, and residents will start to see construction fencing going up soon. Sauder said the full redevelopment will take “several years” to complete.

