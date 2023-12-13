LOGAN SQUARE — Exotic Snack Guys is bringing an international selection of chips, sweets and beverages to Logan Square.

Longtime friends and owners Fahad Zuberi and Zohaid Naman opened the second Exotic Snack Guys at 2305 N. Milwaukee Ave. this month. They expanded into a second storefront after finding initial success in their first shop in Lincoln Park, which opened in June.

The store stocks a wide variety of sweets and other snack foods not readily available in the United States, including crystal grape and peach Oreos (sold in China), banana caramel Kit Kat bars and South African Peri Peri Pringles, among many other items.

Exotic Snack Guys looks to bring international snack foods to a convenience store setting. Zuberi drew on his experience working in entertainment at a senior living facility, where he used to do a series called “All Around the World” and realized many residents have never left North America.

“It was an inspired idea because we are all from different countries,” Zuberi said. “And living in the United States, living in Chicago, which is such a diverse city, has brought about this idea.”

Zuberi said that although the shop takes inspiration from his and Naman’s Saudi Arabian and Indian backgrounds, respectively, they pride themselves on having products from all over the world. Snacks are sourced from around 40 countries.

“A cool part about Chicago is that we have so many people living here from so many different countries,” Zuberi said. “Like the other day, we had a person from Australia come in, and he was looking for a snack that he’s used to in Australia called Tim Tams.”

Exotic Snack Guys opened its second location at 2305 N. Milwaukee Ave. Credit: Francesca Mathewes/Block Club Chicago

Zuberi said the initial opening in Logan Square has been well received, and he and Naman hope to expand into other neighborhoods and, eventually, more cities across the country.

The shop already has an e-commerce platform where customers can order individual items or a “mystery box” with an assortment of rare snacks. The shop hopes to do more box sets and curated packages for customers, the owners said.

“We want to do events in the future where we can highlight certain products, and put together some type of package for people to come and experience,” Zuberi said. “Like a taste from an all-around-the-world type thing.”

Beyond all, Zuberi expressed gratitude for the neighbors in Logan Square and Lincoln Park for a warm and welcoming receptions.

“Our biggest thing is we really just appreciate the support in the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s been awesome.”

Both Exotic Snack Guys stores are open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: