PILSEN — Popular restaurant Dusek’s Tavern and Dining Room in Pilsen is closing at the end of the year.

Dusek’s, one of several businesses inside Thalia Hall at 1807 S. Allport St., opened in 2013. New Year’s Eve will be the last day of service, according to a post on Dusek’s social media.

Dusek’s is owned by hospitality company 16″ On Center, which is also behind places like Empty Bottle and Revival Food Hall.

It’s not immediately clear why the restaurant is closing. The owner couldn’t immediately be reached.

“During these 10 years, so many wonderfully talented people have made Dusek’s the special neighborhood place that welcomed all,” according to the restaurant’s social media post. “Thank you, Pilsen. Thank you, our amazing employees. And thank you, our cherished customers, for letting us serve you. Stay tuned for what’s next … .”

Thalia Hall, Tack Room and Punch House — two other businesses inside the entertainment complex — will remain open, according to the post.

Dusek’s was awarded a Michelin star in 2016, according to the Tribune.

The fine dining restaurant has received some backlash from the Pilsen neighborhood for contributing to the gentrification of a working-class, Mexican community — most notably in 2017 when Dusek’s was vandalized with a graffiti message reading, “Get Out.”

