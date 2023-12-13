CITY HALL — An agreement to double pay raises over the next two years and expand other benefits for Chicago cops was approved by City Council on Wednesday — but a dispute over how serious misconduct cases are handled is still in flux.

Alderpeople overwhelmingly approved an amended pay raise structure and other provisions as part of a contract extension with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, which represents rank-and-file Chicago police officers.

But the council then voted to reject an arbitrator’s ruling that would shift severe police disciplinary cases away from a public review process.

In October, arbitrator Edwin H. Benn sided with the police union by deciding that officers who could be fired or suspended longer than a year could contest such rulings through closed-door arbitration. Those cases are currently ruled on by the mayor-appointed Chicago Police Board, where proceedings are mostly public and its findings are posted on a city website.

Officers facing suspensions shorter than a year already are eligible for arbitration, according to the police contract.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration has urged alderpeople to vote down Benn’s ruling in a separate decision from the rest of the contract, saying it would harm police accountability.

Reform advocates have also said the change would limit transparency and oversight of police officers accused of serious infractions. The union and other supporters argue giving officers the choice to take their case through arbitration is simply in line with what is available to other unions.

The Council voted 33-17 Thursday against the measure, surpassing the three-fifths threshold legally necessary to vote it down.

But the future of the arbitration ruling remains uncertain. It now goes back to Benn, who can modify his decision or leave it as is before sending it back to the Council for another vote, Jim Franczek, a longtime labor negotiator for the city, told alderpeople last week.

Ultimately, the dispute could end up being settled in court.

Benn’s ruling was sharply criticized by numerous police reform advocates at last week’s workforce development committee. That included Anjanette Young, who was the victim of a botched police raid at her home, University of Chicago law professor Craig Futterman, Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability president Anthony Driver and Police Board president Ghian Foreman.

“This would all but guarantee another decade of police impunity in Chicago,” Futterman said Thursday. “City Council’s ratification of this … would not only tell police officers that they have nothing to fear from the most extreme abuse, but it would shield also the most serious cases from public scrutiny.”

That was countered by FOP president John Catanzara, who said the police union has “been looked at as a second-class union” compared to other organized labor groups that are allowed full arbitration rights for their members.

“We want to be treated by everyone else,” Catanzara said. “This is protected in labor law. And I’m just telling you, it is a fight you will not end up winning and you are subjecting my members, our members, to needless torment.”

The measure was again the subject of contentious debate at Wednesday’s full Council meeting, which was briefly recessed during protests by pro-Palestinian activists.

In extended comments, Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) cited the Illinois Public Labor Relations Act, which allows all public, “essential” employees like police officers and firefighters who sacrifice their right to strike the ability to take disputes to arbitration.

Voting against arbitration would “send a strong message to all other labor unions that we do not respect their legal rights. We do not respect their due process and we are willing to break the law,” she said.

“All the unions are watching today, because they know it starts with one, and will lead to more,” Tabares said.

Northwest Side Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st), a frequent pro-police voice on the Council, agreed and said subsequent lawsuits and court action would only waste taxpayer dollars.

“This is going to cost the city a hell of a lot more money,” he said. “This needs to be settled, this needs to be finished right now.”

He also suggested that if police officers were not given the right to choose arbitration in misconduct cases, “maybe the blue flu should happen,” referring to cops who call in sick en masse as a form of protest.

But numerous alderpeople pushed back on the arbitration ruling and in defense of the Police Board, arguing that officers should be subject to higher scrutiny than other public employees because of the unique role they have in enforcing public safety.

“Public accountability for the highest misconduct violations is key to us having an honest and healthy relationship with our police department,” Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said. “If you can’t stand and face the public, you shouldn’t have gotten into a public role.”

West Side Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) said even if the Council’s rejection of arbitration sets up an extended — and expensive — legal battle with the FOP, it’s still the right thing to do.

“What’s being put before us is not right and is not just for the constituents we serve,” he said. “Let’s hope we come back and get something better out of this conversation.”

Pay Raises For Cops

The part of the contract agreement ratified by City Council Thursday will double raises for rank-and-file cops in 2024 and more than double those pay bumps in 2025 compared to a previous agreement reached in 2021.

Police salary hikes for 2026 and 2027 will be tied to the consumer price index, with a 3 percent floor and 5 percent ceiling.

The proposed raise structure:

Effective 1/1/24: 5 percent (up from 2.5 percent)

Effective 1/1/25: 5 percent (up from 2 percent)

Effective 1/1/26: 3-5 percent

Effective 1/1/27: 3-5 percent

The contract also doles out a one-time $2,500 bonus to officers “payable in 2024.” Other salary perks include $1,000 stipends for additional certifications police officers can obtain.

An analysis published this week by the Better Government Association found the new contract provisions could add more than $76 million to the 2024 police budget.

The force’s spending plan was already slated to rise $91 million in 2024 to just under $2 billion, which Johnson defended as “essentially flat” this fall.

“The slight increase is primarily based on, was solely based on, the gradual raises that workers get. So this is not my administration pouring more dollars into the police budget. This is about workers getting their raises,” Johnson said during an October news briefing.

