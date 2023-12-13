CITY HALL — Chicago breweries and restaurants located in manufacturing areas can now legally apply for outdoor patio licenses following a City Council vote Wednesday.

Earlier this year, alderpeople approved a measure to make COVID-era outdoor dining provisions permanent across the city.

But those rules did not extend to breweries and restaurants in areas zoned for manufacturing, leaving out numerous businesses, including taprooms in industrial corridors.

To address the issue, City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Wednesday to allow those businesses to serve customers on outdoor patios either at grade level or on rooftops.

The measure, introduced by Mayor Brandon Johnson, received widespread praise from industry leaders and alderpeople during a zoning committee hearing Tuesday.

“We’re asking you not to let outdoor dining sunset for dozens of craft breweries currently operating in manufacturing zones, and dozens more looking to make Chicago their home,” Ray Stout, director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, said during public comment. “Please support this proposal. It is so vital to continued success in this industry.”

Outdoor dining was dramatically expanded during the pandemic at restaurants, bars and breweries across the city, but it was technically only a temporary provision.

The new ordinance allows both new and existing businesses in manufacturing areas to participate in outdoor service.

“When we passed expanded outdoor dining and made that permanent, we weren’t able to address the issue that is before the committee today, so I’m glad that we are turning to this before the end of the year,” said Ald. Matt Martin (47th). “It’s going to provide sorely needed relief to many locally owned and operated businesses across Chicago.”

In a press release last month, Johnson’s office said the proposal would “allow dozens of breweries in Chicago… to apply for and maintain Outdoor Patio Licenses going forward.”

Among them is Alarmist Brewing and Taproom, 4055 W. Peterson Ave.

“We … have invested thousands of dollars in what we call the courtyard,” owner Gary Gulley said at the zoning meeting. “We have put in landscaping, we have put in pavers, we have put in a tarps and literally thousands of dollars and custom-made picnic tables that were made here locally by a local carpenter. So we have invested a lot of money in this and we would like to continue to do that.”

