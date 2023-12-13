WEST TOWN — An art gallery that had its front windows and facade destroyed in a late-night car crash this summer is reopening this weekend.

Andrew Rafacz Gallery, 1749 W. Chicago Ave., was forced to close in late August when a pickup truck slammed into the front of the store, destroying a large sculpture and damaging other artwork on display.

After extensive renovations that involved installing a new front window and floor, the gallery is set to launch its first exhibition since the incident.

Titled “Nocturne,” the two-part show features more than 30 artists whose paintings revolving around the theme of night painting. Owner Andrew Rafacz is hosting an opening reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday.

“We are excited to get back to the day-to-day existence of the gallery as a space that people come into,” Rafacz said. “We’re also just excited to get back to something resembling normal operation, because it’s been kind of a challenge to still do all of the behind-the-scenes things while we’re under construction.”

According to police and video provided to Block Club, a black pickup truck rammed into the gallery around 2:45 a.m. Aug. 27.

Video shared by building owner Nicholas Stocking shows a crowd of people standing near the gallery as the truck smashes into its front windows at high speed. Additional video shows people walking away from the truck, which was left partially inside the gallery, police said.

Stocking told Block Club at the time he had heard complaints from tenants about street racing on Chicago Avenue and believed the crash could have been intentional.

“The way that the truck hit the building certainly doesn’t look like they lost control of the truck, because they went into the building at a perfect perpendicular angle,” he said. “It looked like an intentional act. Based on some of the video and some of the audio I’ve heard of the people that were in a truck, it seems like they’re quite happy with the result.”

Rafacz said he filed insurance paperwork but never heard anything else from police about the crash or a possible investigation. A police spokesperson did not have any updates on Tuesday.

Damage at Andrew Rafacz Gallery in West Town after a pickup truck drove through its front window in late August Credit: Provided

As the gallery was reconstructed over the past few months, Rafacz said he was given the option to make the facade more secure and closed off.

But that would have made the space and art on display less visible to passersby, which Rafacz said runs counter to the spirit of the local gallery scene that’s popped up on Chicago Avenue in recent years.

“Something that looked really closed off and only for a select few doesn’t feel like the right tone to set anywhere in Chicago, but especially in that neighborhood,” he said. “So we have a new gallery storefront that looks exactly like the old one.”

With “Nocturne” opening this weekend and runs through Feb. 17, Rafacz plans to extend the gallery’s hours and hopefully see some familiar faces. The new hours will be posted on the gallery’s Instagram and website.

“It’s our intention to be open a little bit more than normal through the holidays so that people can come back around,” he said. “We look forward to seeing everybody again soon.”

