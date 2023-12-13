AUSTIN — Andre Braugher, the award-winning actor known for iconic roles such as Captain Ray Holt in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and Detective Frank Pembleton in “Homicide: Life on the Street,” died Monday after a “brief illness,” according to a statement his publicist gave to CNN. He was 61.

Braugher was born July 1, 1962 in Chicago to parents Sally and Floyd Braugher, a mail carrier and heavy equipment operator, respectively. The youngest of four children, Braugher was raised in Austin and was considered gifted intellectually from an early age, which prompted his Baptist parents to pull him from public school and enroll him in a private Catholic school in third grade, according to a 1996 profile of him in the Los Angeles Times.

“I never even went back to collect my pencil box,” he recalled in the story. “My parents were very decisive about what they wanted for us.”

He graduated high school from the prestigious St. Ignatius College Prep and in 1979 was a Merit Scholar semifinalist. After earning a scholarship from Stanford University, Braugher initially studied to become a doctor before auditioning for the role of Claudius in “Hamlet” at the urging of a friend, a fateful move that took him down the path of acting.

Braugher graduated from Stanford in 1984 with an undergraduate degree in theater before enrolling in the Juilliard School, where he completed a master’s degree in 1988.

Rest In Peace to Chicago legend and amazing actor André Braugher. Saint Ignatius/Stanford/Juilliard Alum. He was always amazing on screen. pic.twitter.com/UuZjYp1n74 — Shermann Dilla Thomas (@6figga_dilla) December 13, 2023

His breakout role was in the 1989 film “Glory.” He also appeared in the television crime series “Kojak” as a sidekick in the late ‘80s before joining the cast of “Homicide: Life on the Street,” which earned him critical acclaim and the first of his two Primetime Emmy Awards in 1998.

Throughout his career, Braugher went on to star and appear in stage and theater productions, television shows and movies, including “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “BoJack Horseman,” “Men of a Certain Age,” “City of Angels” and a production of “Henry V” at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater, for which he won an Obie Award. He won his second Emmy in 2006 for his performance as Nick Atwater in the FX miniseries “Thief.”

After decades of intense dramas, his turn as Capt. Raymond Holt in the Fox comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was “a second act” for his career, he told Variety in 2020. Admittedly nervous about doing a comedy, his performance was a hit and earned him four nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards.

Playing a police officer in two of his most memorable roles, Braugher told Variety the national uprising against police violence that year prompted him to look at his past characters differently. He also played a detective in the short-lived series, “Hack.”

“I look up after all these decades of playing these characters, and I say to myself, it’s been so pervasive that I’ve been inside this storytelling, and I, too, have fallen prey to the mythology that’s been built up,” he told Variety. “It’s almost like the air you breathe or the water that you swim in. It’s hard to see. But because there are so many cop shows on television, that’s where the public gets its information about the state of policing. Cops breaking the law to quote, ‘defend the law,’ is a real terrible slippery slope. It has given license to the breaking of law everywhere, justified it and excused it. That’s something that we’re going to have to collectively address — all cop shows.”

His acting style was revered for its intensity. In the L.A. Times profile, director John Stix remembered Braugher “had a grasp of the world and a maturity” that transcended boundaries, recalling that much of what the actor seemed to want to express was “a lot of anger.”

Asked why he felt such anger, Braugher expressed: “I’m Black in America. On a daily basis, I’m reminded that I’m unwanted. It’s just a fact of life. I was born without civil rights and I grew up angry. I’m not protected by my family or wealth or intelligence from the daily assaults that are inflicted on the dignity of Black Americans everywhere in this country.”

The actor noted, however, that “angry men die early” and decided to funnel his emotions into a career on the stage and screen. His hard work paid off, resulting in at least a dozen industry awards and a legacy of portraying strong, memorable characters — especially when delivering deadpan humor as his “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” character did.

“I needed a change, I’ve been working on shows that are just dealing with dangerous subject matter and a lot of emotional turmoil,” he said during a 2015 visit to “The Today Show” of his transition into comedy. “I just felt I needed to grow as an artist. I needed to do something different and challenge myself.”

Chelsea Peretti, an actress and comedian who starred alongside Braugher on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” said that he was the “epitome of still waters run deep” in a tribute to the actor on Instagram.

“[I] will miss your dulcet tones,” she wrote. “Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me.”

Braugher was married to Ami Brabson, an actress who co-starred with him in “Homicide: Life on the Streets.” The couple has three sons.

