WRIGLEYVILLE — Prince of Pierogi had the busiest day in its almost four-year history Saturday.

Hundreds of miles from the restaurant’s headquarters in Ephraim, Wisconsin, owner Krzysztof Krol was cramped into a booth at the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket, 3610 N. Clark St., serving his signature pierogi alongside borscht, kielbasa sandwiches and hot chocolate to holiday revelers.

Krol keeps a close eye on his inventory and sales. During that 11-hour shift, he and his employees served almost 700 orders, including 79 in one hour alone. At six pierogi per plate, the numbers began adding up, drawing attention not only from hungry visitors but the market’s other vendors, too.

“The line was, like, 20 people deep,” Krol said in an interview last week. “The other vendors … would say, ‘Oh, can you make the line go this way so they look at our products?'”

Kryzstof Krol and Joanna Miskiewicz prepare an order for customers at the Prince of Pierogi stand in the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket on Dec. 7, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Krol, 33, first brought Prince of Pierogi to the Wrigleyville market last year. He’s back this holiday season with a bigger space to serve an influx of happy customers, many of whom have become repeat diners.

On the menu is an abridged version of what Krol offers at his Door County restaurant, beloved by summer tourists and neighbors for dishes like Hunter’s Stew, a selection of Polish beer and a rotating list of pierogi flavors.

For Krol, the chance to showcase his food in the middle of a bustling Chicago neighborhood is a dramatic but thrilling change from serene northern Wisconsin, where he has settled since visiting as an exchange student from Poland a decade ago.

But Krol’s days at the market aren’t purely about business — they’re also an extension of his hospitality philosophy, where he works to forge personal connections with customers over their love for and memories of Polish food and culture, he said.

“There are lots of Polish people, with Polish heritage, that knew of this food, but no one’s willing to make it just because it takes so much time, it’s labor and time-consuming,” he said. “So now it’s my job to provide that experience.”

The Prince of Pierogi stand in the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

‘What’s Stopping Me From Being An Average Polish Grandma?’

Krol grew up in Siemianowice Śląskie, Poland, near the southern city of Katowice known for its coal mining and industrial history.

Always an avid athlete, he played soccer throughout his childhood and even signed to a professional team when he was 17, which he played with through college.

But after several injuries, Krol heard about how much a friend had made while working as a waitress in the United States. He signed up for a summer exchange program in 2012, deciding with a group of friends almost at random to be placed in Door County.

“There’s definitely a big working-class background that I was around my entire life, including myself,” Krol said. “And literally, the polar opposite of Door County, which is 300 people per town, lots of nature, lots of lake, great air quality.”

While working at a grocery store, ice cream parlor and other jobs, Krol quickly fell in love with the area and people — so much so he returned for the next two summers.

“Ever since I came for the first time, I decided I had to come back,” he said. “I got accepted to study in Brussels, Belgium for a semester, but it would have meant that I’m going to miss a Door County summer and I said ‘no, Belgium cannot beat this.'”

Dozens of pierogi prepared at the Prince of Pierogi stand. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Krol decided to seek permanent residency status in the United States and moved here full-time in 2014. He continued working at restaurants in Door County during the tourist season, and would head south to Florida and California to do the same in winter.

He worked and traveled all over the country for the next few years, growing to appreciate not only the money he was making but the people he met along the way, Krol said.



“In the US you can go to a bar solo and you’ll meet friends there. In Poland, that’s considered awkward, when you don’t know a person at a bar. Here it’s like, ‘Hey, I’ll meet people there.’ You know, strangers buying each other shots and things like that,” he said.

As he settled into his new life, Krol started thinking about finding a more sustainable career path.

For years he had noticed a property just off Lake Michigan in Ephraim, Wisconsin, he thought might make for a good restaurant. During a “soul-searching” road trip from San Diego to Door County in 2017, the plan began to come together: he would use his restaurant experience and Polish background to launch a pierogi restaurant.

Krol bought the Ephraim lot at the end of 2018, right around his 28th birthday.

“I’d seen it on the market for many years. I’ve looked at it and just kept thinking, ‘Hey, out of a limited amount of talents that I have, I know how to make a good pierogi,'” he said. “Every Polish grandma makes amazing pierogi, and their grandchildren, children will vouch for that. What’s stopping me from being an average Polish grandma at making pierogis?”

Prince of Pierogi in Ephraim, Wisconsin Credit: Provided

An Instant Hit

The site for his new restaurant needed extensive construction and remodeling, which Krol mostly completed himself with help from friends.

He did research to develop a menu and tried to pick out Polish staples like cabbage rolls he thought would play well to locals.

“I figured, Wisconsin, Midwest has a big farming tradition. We eat a lot of meat. It’s very filling, very hearty, homemade. It’s like a version of a burrito except [instead] of the tortilla bread, you have cabbage leaves,” he said.

He also stocked Polish beers — plus Wisconsin musts like Spotted Cow and Miller Lite — and added several sweet pierogi options, including one with Door County cherries.

“I wasn’t really sure if [the restaurant] was going to catch on at the time,” he said. “I had the belief deep inside because I knew that the food is good. I just didn’t know if people are going to go out of their way to try it if they don’t know what it is.”

Ready or not, Krol scheduled a grand opening for May 1, 2020 and was looking forward to a busy summer season — only for it to be derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krol prepares a plate of pierogi, kielbasa, mustard, sour cream and sauerkraut. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

After pushing back the launch for about a month, Wisconsin began allowing businesses to operate again in late May. Prince of Pierogi has no indoor seating, making it an attractive option for customers in the early days of the pandemic.

The restaurant was an instant hit. Krol sold out on his first day — and the day after.

“Everybody I can remember meeting in the last six months prior to that showed up that day,” Krol said. “So what I did was just say, ‘Okay, let’s make all of this food again and redo it tomorrow.’ I worked without sleeping that night.”

But as customers flocked to his pierogi stand, Krol was still figuring out how to effectively cook for and staff the business. He began experiencing burnout, struggled to get enough rest and suffered minor injuries from the physical labor involved with cooking and restocking.

At the end of the 2020 season, Krol questioned whether the success he was experiencing was worth it, or if he should reconsider and call it quits, he said.

After renting out commercial kitchen space at a nearby technical college and streamlining staffing, he started to find a balance. Friends and family persuaded him to come back for a second summer, Krol said.

“The business kept growing as far as the amount of people that came through, and the staff, some of the core people stayed so I was able to hold on to some employees,” he said. “And then that second year when I paid off the rest of my liabilities, I was able to say ‘Okay, this is what I want to do forever.'”

The Prince of Pierogi stand in the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Continued Success And Expansion

Prince of Pierogi has grown into a Door County destination, evident in almost-perfect online ratings and the steady stream of regulars who continue to show up every summer.

Krol came to the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket market for the first time in 2022 to extend his season, which typically ends in late October. Things went well, and he upgraded to a bigger space this year. The booth will be open through the end of December.

“It’s been a hit,” Krol said. “It really adds to our season significantly. Chicago is much busier than the peak Door County season.”

Krol also has fallen for Chicago; he used to visit town regularly when he’d fly here before heading to Door County as an exchange student, he said.

“So always you’d go Downtown, walk State Street, Michigan Avenue, see the Bean, do some touristy stuff,” he said. “And I always had a dream it’d be cool if I could spend a season in Door County and maybe two, three months in Chicago. Ten years later, here we are.”

Kryzstof Krol receives payment from customers at the Prince of Pierogi stand. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Now, Krol wants to expand the Prince of Pierogi brand. He’s been eyeing a second permanent location in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, where he hopes to use a bigger kitchen to centralize production.

In the meantime, he’s planning a vacation to Florida in January before launching his annual delivery service later this winter, when he plans to deliver frozen pierogis across Wisconsin.

He’s also flying to Poland to take cooking classes to learn even more about making pierogi.

Then Krol will be back in Door County in May, awaiting the summer crowds and year-round residents.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to start a restaurant and sell food and they’re going to come hungry and leave sated,’ and what happened was it was more of a sentimental value to a lot of people,” he said. “It cannot be just about the food. The food has to be superb, but also add to the experience where you end up providing the whole package.”

